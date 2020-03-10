LEFRANCOIS MAKES DEBUT AT DAYTONA SUPERCROSS

Team Suzuki Press Office – March 9.

JGRMX Yoshimura Suzuki Racing was in Daytona, Florida for round 10 of the 2020 Monster Energy AMA/ FIM World Supercross series with newly-crowned 2020 UK Pro 450 Arenacross Champion Charles Lefrancois as a last minute addition to JGR Suzuki as a fill-in rider for the injury-plagued team.

Teammate Jimmy Decotis qualified for the evening show on his Suzuki RM-Z250 but was unable to continue.

Lefrancois had a smooth transition to the JGR team thanks to winning his 2020 UK title on a Suzuki. After a last-minute call to join the team, the Frenchman was eager to continue the momentum he gained prior to Daytona and show he has what it takes to advance aboard the familiar RM-Z450. Although the high-speed Florida track was difficult, Lefrancois turned in strong lap times during daytime qualifying but was unable to secure a transfer position in his heat race and the LCQ. Lefrancois looks to show his true potential and talent in Indianapolis and will be working on stronger starts to advance further in the competition.

“I felt comfortable on the bike from the start of timed practice,” said Lefrancois. “I managed to get the 19th fastest time in the first timed session and qualified 22nd overall after the second session. I knew a direct transfer into the Main was possible for me with a good start, and usually starts are my strength, but not tonight. I worked hard to make passes, but it was not enough in my heat or the LCQ to transfer to the Main. Despite my bad result I really liked the bike, and also the track, and will work hard this week to get better results in Indy.”

Said Team Manager Jeremy Albrecht: “Charles rode well in qualifying and improved each time he hit the track. He showed speed, but bad starts did not help him get into the Main Event. We will focus on starts to help him improve for next weekend. He has a great attitude and wants to prove he can make us and Suzuki proud. I believe he will make improvements each weekend.”

Decotis also showed good pace on his RM-Z250 during qualifying but ultimately chose to opt out of the night show. A series of unfortunate events over the last few weeks has kept him from competing to the level he is capable of. Decotis is working with the team and is hopeful to getting back on track next weekend.

“We went into the weekend wanting to turn things around for Jimmy D,” added Albrecht. “He had a few crashes that have held him back over the last few weeks and has felt weak and not himself. After qualifying for the night, he made the decision to not continue in his heat race. He will get some testing this week and try to figure out how to get back to competing.”

The team travels north to Indianapolis, Indiana for next weekend’s race inside the Lucas Oil Stadium for round 11 of the 2020 Monster Energy AMA/ FIM World Supercross series.

Charles Lefrancois: RM-Z450 – DNS Main Event.

Jimmy Decotis: RM-Z250 – DNS Main Event.