KTM POWERS INTO 2025 WITH STRONG GLOBAL PERFORMANCE

KTM is off to a powerful start in 2025, achieving impressive results across global markets in the first half of the year.

This momentum underscores the continued demand for KTM’s high-performance motorcycles and the enduring loyalty of the KTM community. With a sharpened focus on customer satisfaction, innovation, and quality, KTM is also actively expanding its team and strengthening its dealer support network.

“Only if we put the customer at the center of all our actions and focus on quality and differentiation, it will be reflected in the future economic success of our company”, concludes Gottfried Neumeister, CEO, KTM AG.