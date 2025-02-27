KTM’S ‘ORANGE BLOOD’ CAMPAIGN: TOUCHING THE FUTURE WITH A COMMUNITY-FIRST APPROACH

KTM will shine on. The future will still be full of ADVENTURE, PURITY, EXTREME, PERFORMANCE, and technology that stirs emotions, but, with fresh perspective. Yesterday, 25 February 2025, orange lights beamed into the winter sky in Mattighofen symbolizing a brighter future. The company is also transforming the way to engage with everybody who has been touched by the brand; from customers, to admirers, race fans, dealers, suppliers, onlookers and all past and present riders and those to come.

KTM marked its regeneration with illumination, but the beams were the first gesture of a strong and diverse ‘ORANGE BLOOD’ campaign that will embrace and integrate the KTM community more deeply than ever before. KTM is changing and the company is committed to greater transparency and a deep connection with the motorcycling industry and the consumer base. One of the principal initiatives will be the launch of the ‘ORANGE BLOOD’ platform.

‘ORANGE BLOOD’ is the new official online portal where KTM will be listening and interacting. It’s where riders worldwide can connect, share their passion, and even help shape the campaign itself. Riders are invited to show their Orange Blood, submit their stories, and the best will become the global faces of the campaign.

The platform is a one-stop community hub, featuring rider-organized events and the chance to join the KTM Orange Board. This board, led by ambassadors, riders, and dealers, works hand-in-hand with KTM’s Executive Leadership to ensure that the brand is shaped by the very people who live and breath it. KTM will also enable the community to organize global ride-outs through the ORANGE BLOOD platform, bringing riders together on the road. As time goes on, the platform will continue to evolve with new features, that will make it the ultimate space for ‘orange bleeders’ worldwide.

The ‘ORANGE BLOOD’ campaign will involve other awareness-building acts like signage, slogans, videos and visual content on network channels, social media and media partners. Further activities to celebrate the implementation of KTM’s brand values will also take place. KTM continues to embody the ‘READY TO RACE’ mantra, proving that it is more than just a slogan. This year, the team has successfully conquered the Dakar Rally, showcasing their hard work and dedication. The red plates in the AMA Supercross series are a testament to their commitment and perseverance. As KTM looks forward to more thrilling MXGP and Enduro events, and continues its journey in MotoGP, the focus remains on delivering excellence. This year marks a significant comeback for KTM, reinforcing the brand’s determination.

“We are still here, the engines are running, the LEDs are still on and we are filling the tanks and charging the batteries as fast as we can. Mistakes have been made, and lessons have been learned. Now we want to prove that the KTM brand lives up to what people value about it. With ORANGE BLOOD, we want to be even closer to our customers – their expectations and feedback are incredibly valuable for our development. Orange Bleeders are KTM enthusiasts who support us with their expertise and love for our motorcycles in good times and bad. As our upcoming commercial says: “Passion never goes bankrupt,” said Gottfried Neumeister, CEO of KTM AG.