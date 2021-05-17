Last Dog Standing Enduro San Bernardino California Results

Round 3 of the 2021 AMA West Extreme Championship made its way to local territory over the weekend for the 11th running of the Last Dog Standing in San Bernardino, California. Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Colton Haaker put forth a consistent effort with 5-3 moto finishes to land just shy of the overall podium at Glen Helen Raceway.

On Saturday, Haaker claimed third in the qualifying test, which gave him a great start position for Sunday’s LDS Moto 1. With a good start, Haaker powered his way to the front and he maintained the lead heading into the final obstacle of the race. However, he didn’t have a clean run through the tricky tire section, which allowed a few riders to get by late in the race and he ultimately finished fifth in Moto 1.

In LDS Moto 2, Haaker assumed a fifth-place starting position based on his first moto finish and as a result he was forced to come through the field early on. He eventually climbed his way into second but he once again lost time coming through the tire section and ultimately dropped back to third. Finishing strong with a third-place podium in Moto 2, Haaker came away with fourth overall by virtue of 5-3 moto scores.

“Overall, it was a good day here at Last Dog Standing,” Haaker said. “I rode well in the first moto and got myself in good position and then the last obstacle didn’t go my way, which put me pretty far back for the start of the overall. In the second race, I rode pretty clean but I started a little further back than I would have liked because of my finish in the first race and I just could not get through the tires very well.”

Next: Madd Moose Hard Enduro – May 30 – Marquette, Michigan

Overall Pro Results

1. Cody Webb, Sherco, 1-1

2. Trystan Hart, KTM, 3-2

3. Taylor Robert, KTM, 2-4

…

4. Colton Haaker – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 5-3

5. Cory Graffunder, Husqvarna, 4-6

7. Noah Kepple, Husqvarna, 8-10