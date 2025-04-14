Locatelli and Pata Maxus Yamaha Win in Assen!

Andrea Locatelli stormed to his first-ever WorldSBK race win for Pata Maxus Yamaha in Race 2 at the TT Circuit Assen in the Netherlands, today.

The sensational success for the 28-year-old Italian came in one of the most thrilling races of the weekend – at a circuit that is known for its epic last-lap battles. With a positive P4 result from the Superpole Race this morning in damp conditions, “Loka” did everything right to put himself at the pointy-end in the battle for victory in the final WorldSBK feature race this afternoon, where a closely-matched group of seven riders vied for top honours at the Cathedral of Speed in front of nearly 59,000 fans.

Racing in the podium positions in the opening laps, along with GYTR GRT Yamaha compatriot Remy Gardner, Locatelli saw his first opportunity to hit the front of the race at the end of Lap 8. Nicolo Bulega made a pass a few laps later, but Pata Yamaha Maxus’ #55 rider had the speed and precision to create a gap to P3 and stay close to the leader as the laps ticked down. When Bulega suffered a technical issue with two laps remaining, the path was clear for the rider from Bergamo to further build his advantage to the chasing riders, sealing the deal on his first-ever win in the premier class.

Jason O’Halloran rounded out his second weekend in WorldSBK with two further solid race finishes, highest of P15 in the Superpole Race this morning, while gaining valuable data for Yamaha’s development programme and feeling more and more comfortable on the R1 WorldSBK with each passing lap.

Consistency and points are the name of the game across the season, with a tight fight starting to develop in the 2025 FIM Superbike World Championship standings. Locatelli’s victory has enabled him to leapfrog Alvaro Bautista to take third place with a 21-point advantage, just eight points away from Toprak Razgatlioglu in second.

Andrea Locatelli – SPRC: P4 / Race 2: P1

“Finally, my first victory in WorldSBK after a long time and the first with Pata Maxus Yamaha, so an incredible day! The sun was coming out today like a signal and yeah, everything was perfect. An amazing weekend, yesterday finishing P2 and fighting well this morning in wet conditions – we were fast also there. A positive, positive weekend – everything was working really, really well. We focused on all the small details to make a step for Sunday because like we know, everyone improves but we were there – we pushed quite hard and I made a good start again for Race 2 to be fighting for the podium. I kept pushing forward and we got the victory – I took some luck with two laps to go after Nicolo’s problem, but I have also been on the end of bad luck when I have had the winning opportunity, so I know how this feels. Many thanks to all my guys, to all Yamaha’s guys – everyone is working hard behind the scenes for us – a big thanks to my family and my fans, all the people who cheer for us. Let’s continue like this, it’s only the third round. I think we have done a good job so far this year, now we don’t stop to believe and trust in our potential, because I feel like we can get more and more!”

Jason O’Halloran – SPRC: P15 / Race 2: P21

“Another weekend done, I enjoyed Assen and really enjoyed my time with Pata Maxus Yamaha – thanks to the guys for all their help! Glad I could come and fill in while Jonathan has been injured – now I move on to Le Mans next weekend and my “day job” with YART in the EWC, and I’m looking forward to that. Congratulations to Loka and to the whole team, amazing to see them win today and have a couple of podiums. He’s riding fantastic at the minute and I’m sure he’s going to keep doing that at the next few rounds.”

Paul Denning – Team Principal, Pata Maxus Yamaha:

“What a day for Pata Maxus Yamaha, for everybody involved in the project, but mainly for Andrea Locatelli! He’s clearly taken a big step this season in his confidence and race craft, and all weekend here in Assen has been absolutely on the pace. This long-awaited first victory was completely deserved – he’s had luck run against him in the past – today we had a bit of luck rolling our way, but he deserved every piece of that because with his speed and consistency he had forced himself into a clear position to take advantage. Congratulations to Loka and to the whole team. Thank you also to Jason for supporting us in these two events – it’s been a tough transition but he’s given his best at all times and helped us a lot with some excellent technical feedback. It’s Loka’s home round next at Cremona and of course, we very much hope that Jonathan will be rejoining us there to take the first step towards two Pata Maxus Yamaha’s battling at the front of the field.”