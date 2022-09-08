Long summer break draws to close WorldSBK Pirelli French Round

The long summer break draws to a close. After five weeks, Alvaro Bautista, Michael Rinaldi and the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team will be back on track tomorrow in the free practice for the Pirelli French Round, seventh round of the 2022 WorldSBK season to be staged at the Magny Cours circuit.

Alvaro Bautista arrives in France as the leader of the championship standings with 31 points ahead of Rea (Kawasaki) while Micheal Rinaldi’s goal is to win valuable points and concretize the good feeling found in the last two rounds and in the two days of testing at Barcelona.

Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #19)

“After more than a month without racing, I am so eager to get back to feeling the adrenaline and emotions typical of a race weekend. I’m at 100% physically and my hand seems to be back in ideal condition. It’s been a nice break with my family and daughters, but now it’s time to get back on track. You never know what can happen at Magny Cours where I have hardly ever ridden in dry conditions. I will try to have fun and take the maximum.”

Michael Rinaldi (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #21)

“We go to France after a good test in Barcelona. At the moment I don’t know what I can expect from this weekend also because the weather conditions in Magny Cours are always unpredictable. All we can do is go out on track and give 100% in every session and try to get the best possible results.”

WORLDSSP

Nicolò Bulega also returns to the track on the Ducati Panigale V2 of the Aruba.it Racing WSSP team. In the last round of the World Supersport Championship in Most, the Italian rider came close to victory, ending an extremely convincing weekend.

Nicolò Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WSSP #11)

“I am very happy to get back on the bike and finally see all my team again. The break was long and in the last race, we had gone very well fighting for the win. I hope to have another good weekend confirming that we are always fast and continue to do a good job until we can reach our goals.”