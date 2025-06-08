Marc Márquez and the Ducati Lenovo Team take the win in MotorLand Aragón’s Sprint

Alex Márquez and Fermín Aldeguer round out the podium with the Desmosedici GP machines of the Gresini Racing Team, while Franco Morbidelli (VR46 Racing Team) makes it an all-Ducati top four

The Ducati Lenovo Team claimed the top step of the podium in the Sprint race at MotorLand Aragón thanks to Marc Márquez, who took victory at the end of the 11-lap encounter. Francesco Bagnaia crossed the line in twelfth place.

Starting from pole position, Marc began his chase on his brother Alex from lap two, before taking the lead at the beginning of lap six and breaking away to secure the win. Bagnaia, from the second row, had a challenging start and steadily lost ground as the race unfolded, eventually finishing outside the points.

The Ducati Lenovo Team will return to action tomorrow morning at 9:40 local time (GMT +2) for the warm-up session. The 23-lap Aragón Grand Prix race is scheduled to get underway at 14:00.

Marc Márquez (#93 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 1st

“I’ve been feeling really good so far. This is a track that suits my riding style well, on top of being one of my all-time favourite circuits. I’m enjoying my time here. The race was more challenging than expected, especially as I experienced some rear-tyre spinning at the start, but I’m sure we’ll improve in this area tomorrow. We still have to stay focused ahead of the race and keep the same level of intensity we’ve shown so far.”

Francesco Bagnaia (#63 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 12th

“Today I struggled quite a bit from the opening lap. I knew it would be tough already from FP2 as I wasn’t feeling comfortable despite a good lap at the end. We were able to improve by 0.6secs in qualifying but I honestly wasn’t expecting the race to be this challenging – I was expecting something more from it. The issues were similar to the ones experienced yesterday, with the front tucking in several parts of the track and – generally speaking – there’s a lack of feeling at the front, and that’s crucial for me. We’re still trying different adjustments and we’ll try to make a step forward ahead of tomorrow’s race.”