Markus Reiterberger Wins The Australian Superbike Championship AARC

Perfect start for Markus Reiterberger in the ARRC.

BMW racer Markus Reiterberger (GER) started a new chapter in his career at the weekend. The 26-year-old will contest the Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC) for the ONEXOX BMW TKKR SAG Team this season, with backing from BMW Motorrad Motorsport and partner alpha Racing. The season opener was held at the Sepang International Circuit near Kuala Lumpur (MAS), and Reiterberger caused a stir on his BMW S 1000 RR right from the start.

Before the actual race weekend, a test was scheduled for the start of the week in Sepang in which Reiterberger set another lap record. He went on to set further records in the practice and qualifying sessions, which saw him claim pole position on his RR. However, it started raining just in time for the first race, and Reiterberger was in fourth place when he saw the chequered flag. In the dry second race, he lived up to his standing as favourite and celebrated his first win of the season with a lead of almost eight seconds.

“We’re delighted with the win,” said Reiterberger. “Undoubtedly there are a few areas in which we could improve. But apart from a few minor details, I’m really happy. I’d like to thank my whole crew at the ONEXOX BMW TKKR SAG Team and alpha Racing. I’ve got most of my former crew with me again with these guys. They were able to help me solve a lot of problems and consistently improved the conditions for me. The support of my fans, friends, sponsors, followers and family is also superb.”

Reiterberger’s team-mate Azlan Shah Kamaruzaman (MAS) finished the two races in sixth and tenth place.

Season opener in the Australian Superbike Championship.

The wheels are also turning once again in the Australian Superbike Championship (ASBK). The new season got underway a week ago when the FIM Superbike World Championship (WorldSBK) made a guest appearance on Phillip Island (AUS). The BMW squad in the ASBK is headed up by Glenn Allerton (AUS) of the NextGen Motorsports / Maxima BMW Racing Team. Finishing in fourth place in qualifying, he secured a good starting position for the three races. In race one, Allerton was up there fighting in the leading group, but was pushed out by a rival and temporarily dropped down to the back of the field. His race to catch up saw him move up into 16th place. Allerton started race two from this position and finished in ninth place. In the third and final race, he crossed the finish line in seventh place.

Linden Magee (AUS) and Dean Hasler (AUS) were two more BMW S 1000 RR racers in action at the season-opener. Magee finished in 11th, 15th and 12th places. Hasler finished in 19th twice, and 21st place.