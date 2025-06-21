Mattia Guadagnini to miss the MXGP of Great Britain

June 21, 2025 Michael Le Pard News

Ducati-Logo-2017

• Mattia Guadagnini, injured during training, out for the MXGP of Great Britain

The Aruba.it-Ducati Factory MX Team rider suffered an injury while preparing for the next round of MXGP that is held this weekend at Matterley Basin in Great Britain. Without even falling, Mattia suffered a torn calf muscle that will require a two-week recovery period. Guadagnini should be able to return to competition for round 13th of the FIM Motocross World Championship, which will take place on July the 13th at the Kimy Ring in Finland.

2026 Newest Bike Reviews

TMW 2026 Motorcycle Model Review Guides
About Michael Le Pard 11951 Articles
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle, the World’s Largest Motorcycle Site with over 425 million readers since 1999. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach 425 million people has been incredible and I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members...thank you so much! We are all making a difference to millions of riders worldwide.

Related Articles