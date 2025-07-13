Millville marks another strong weekend for Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing teammates RJ Hampshire and Malcolm Stewart claimed a pair of standout results in Round 7 of the 2025 AMA Pro Motocross Championship at Spring Creek, with Hampshire delivering his second-consecutive P4 result and Stewart achieving a season-high sixth position overall.

Equipped with the Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition, Hampshire posted the fourth-fastest qualifying time following the morning sessions, before making a sequence of passes through the field in Moto 1 to earn a P4 result at the picturesque Minnesota venue.

In Moto 2, the 29-year-old again showed a fast pace alongside calculated poise on a challenging circuit, holding fourth for the majority of the race to be rewarded with P4 overall for the weekend. With his Spring Creek performance, Hampshire climbs to fifth in the 450MX standings in what is his first full year in the premier category.

reflected Hampshire. “It was my best qualifying and I felt really good on the bike. I had a decent start in Moto 1, then worked my way up, and I felt like I had really good speed in that one to finish P4. Second moto, it wasn’t the best start, but I made some quick passes and put down some good laps to find myself in fourth again. Overall, it was my best day on a 450 so far – we’ll keep striving toward that overall podium.” “Today was a really solid day,”“It was my best qualifying and I felt really good on the bike. I had a decent start in Moto 1, then worked my way up, and I felt like I had really good speed in that one to finish P4. Second moto, it wasn’t the best start, but I made some quick passes and put down some good laps to find myself in fourth again. Overall, it was my best day on a 450 so far – we’ll keep striving toward that overall podium.”

450MX teammate Stewart and his Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition posted a season-high result at Round 7, qualifying seventh before powering to 7-8 race results, which earned the Floridian sixth overall. As a result, he is now ranked ninth position in the point standings.

commented Stewart. “I was able to hang with the FXR crew, got some fishing in and met some awesome people along the way. In the end, we wrapped up the day with a solid P6, which felt like a good bounce back for me. I’m happy with that ride, and now it’s time to reset and get ready for Washougal.” “Millville was a good time!”“I was able to hang with the FXR crew, got some fishing in and met some awesome people along the way. In the end, we wrapped up the day with a solid P6, which felt like a good bounce back for me. I’m happy with that ride, and now it’s time to reset and get ready for Washougal.”

Next Race: July 19 – Washougal, Washington July 19 – Washougal, Washington

Results 450MX Class – Spring Creek National

1. Jett Lawrence (Honda)

2. Hunter Lawrence (Honda)

3. Chase Sexton (KTM)

4. RJ Hampshire (Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing)

5. Justin Barcia (GASGAS)

6. Malcolm Stewart (Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing)

41. Aaron Plessinger (KTM)

Standings 450MX Class 2025 after 7 of 11 rounds

1. Jett Lawrence, 337 points

2. Hunter Lawrence, 286

3. Justin Cooper, 247

5. RJ Hampshire, 221

6. Aaron Plessinger, 204

9. Malcolm Stewart, 134

16. Justin Barcia, 81

17. Chase Sexton, 75