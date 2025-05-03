Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP & MX2 Teams Primed for Portuguese Grand Prix

After a brief break, the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP and MX2 teams are revved up and ready to tackle the seventh round of the FIM Motocross World Championship in Agueda, Portugal, this weekend.

The Portuguese venue has been a fixture on the MXGP calendar since 1985, hosting 27 Grands Prix throughout its storied history. Known for its regular track modifications and distinctive red clay surface, Agueda continues to challenge riders with its technical layout and flowing nature.

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP’s Calvin Vlaanderen returns to the Portuguese venue with fond memories, having achieved one of his first podium finishes here in the EMX125 class back in 2012. After spending the rare weekend off at home recharging and enjoying some time on the golf course, the South African is focused on maximizing his potential.

At the same time, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP’s Jago Geerts continues to show steady improvement and progression in his rookie MXGP campaign. The Belgian arrives confident, and ready to show his potential at one of his favourite tracks on the calendar, a venue at which he has been impressive results throughout his MX2 career.

Following the announcement yesterday regarding the absence of Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP’s Maxime Renaux, the Frenchman has experienced a remarkable turnaround in his condition. Following consultations with his medical team and a successful afternoon spent at a local practice track in Belgium, where he tested his strength and fitness on the bike, Renaux’s improvement has exceeded expectations.

Renaux will arrive in Agueda this afternoon where he will undergo a fitness test with the FIM. A final decision regarding participation will be made following these assessments.

In MX2, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2’s Thibault Benistant is approaching the weekend with renewed focus after spending quality time with family and friends in the South of France during the break. The Frenchman was on the podium in Agueda last year and is aiming for more of the same this weekend.

At the same time, Rick Elzinga returns to one of his most successful venues on the calendar. The Dutch rider claimed his first-ever Grand Prix podium at Agueda last season with second overall. Despite continuing his recovery from a finger fracture, a niggling injury that limited his riding during the break, Elzinga remains determined to recapture his rhythm at a circuit that has delivered significant career milestones.

Completing the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 line-up this weekend, Karlis Reisulis is entering the Portuguese round with an extra edge after using the recent Dutch Masters, which took place in the weekend, to experiment with his race approach. The Latvian star enjoys the layout in Agueda and aims to make good progress this weekend.

Yamaha’s presence at the MXGP of Portugal extends beyond the MXGP and MX2 classes, with the fifth and sixth rounds of the EMX250 and EMX125 championships taking place.

VHR VRT Yamaha Official EMX250’s Janis Reisulis arrives in Portugal with the EMX250 Championship leader’s red plate on his GYTR kitted YZ250F. He also enters the weekend with momentum after winning the Dutch Masters in MX2 on Sunday. Meanwhile, the MJC Yamaha Official EMX125 team is poised for another strong showing with its three young talents Mano Faure, Dani Heitink and Jarne Bervoets. Faure currently sits fourth in the championship standings after recent podium finishes in France and Trentino, while Heitink holds sixth place following his own podium finish in Switzerland two weeks ago. As for the early championship leader, Jarne Bervoets, he has dropped to 11th position following a recent illness that has hindered him over the past month.

Calvin Vlaanderen

10th MXGP Championship Standings, 188-points

“Weekend off was nice! Just spent some time at home doing “normal” things. Played some golf a bit as well. Plan of action is to ride my YZ450FM very fast, get good starts, and have fun. I like the track in Agueda! Fun to ride with a good flow. One of my first podium appearances was there in the EMX125 in 2012.”

Jago Geerts

14th MXGP Championship Standings, 84-points

“I raced the Dutch Masters last weekend, so it wasn’t really a weekend off, but I enjoyed it! The plan is to keep the same flow as the last few weekends and get good starts. I’m feeling good on the bike and looking forward to another race weekend. It’s one of my favourite tracks of the year, and I had good results there in the past. I would like to finish in the top 10 again.”

Thibault Benistant

5th MX2 Championship Standings, 203-points

“My weekend off was really nice. I was at home with my family, which was really good for my mind. It was the reset I needed. I am looking forward to Portugal. I want to go there to enjoy my riding and the track. The first step is to get good starts, and the rest will follow.”

Rick Elzinga

11th MX2 Championship Standings, 117-points

“My weekend off went okay; I couldn’t ride, but I focused on physical training. The plan for Portugal is to try and get back into the groove since my hand isn’t fully healed yet. I love this track! I had my first GP podium last year with a second overall, and I also achieved my only double race victory in the EMX class. My goals are to have some fun.”

Karlis Reisulis

12th MX2 Championship Standings, 116-points

“It was good to race at the Dutch Masters and experiment a bit. My plan for Portugal is to go for it without pressure. The track is nice with a cool layout, always fun to ride there. My goal is to give my best, as always!”