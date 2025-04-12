Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP Teams Target Top Results in Trentino

Having travelled 1,000 kilometres north of Sardinia to Pietramurata, Italy, for the fifth round of the FIM Motocross World Championship, the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP and MX2 teams are primed for the second Grand Prix in their current run of three back-to-back races.

The circuit in ‘Arco’ is very familiar to MXGP, having staged 20 Grands Prix since its inception in 1985. Known for its challenging surface, which is hard and stony, and its old-school layout that features plenty of elevation changes and narrow sections, the track demands a combination of skills, including a strong start, precise throttle control, and a resilient mindset.

In the premier class, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP’s Calvin Vlaanderen enters the weekend with confidence after finishing fourth in the final race at the MXGP of Sardegna on Sunday. The South African-born Dutchman credits ‘Arco’ as the turning point in his 2024 season when he secured a second-place finish in MXGP Race Two. Vlaanderen particularly enjoys the rhythm of back-to-back Grands Prix, especially when he feels he is in a good flow.

Meanwhile, Jago Geerts is looking forward to racing in Pietramurata after a positive weekend in Sardinia. The Belgian ace did not return home between races and has instead been living in his camper to minimize travel fatigue during this triple-header. In terms of the track, he finds Arco tight, which makes it hard to pass, however, he looks forward to competing at a venue where he has previously secured multiple victories in the MX2 class.

Following a positive evaluation from his medical team in Belgium, Maxime Renaux is eager to return to the gate this weekend. The former MX2 World Champion, who memorably secured his title at this iconic circuit in 2021, is approaching the remainder of the season with measured focus, taking each race as it comes. Renaux aims to add to his impressive legacy this weekend in Arco, a venue that has been the backdrop for several career-defining moments. As standard procedure, he will need to complete the required FIM fitness assessment before it is 100% confirmed he can race.

In MX2, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2’s Rick Elzinga is managing a busy schedule that includes both World Championship and Dutch Masters events. To maintain peak performance across 15 consecutive weeks of racing, Elzinga has been prioritizing one day of recovery between rounds. Arco holds special significance for the #4 as the site of his Grand Prix debut, where he finished an impressive 6th overall. His focus this weekend remains on refining his bike setup and building confidence on track.

At the same time, Thibault Benistant arrives with the memory of his first-ever MX2 top-three race finish as a wildcard rider in 2020, while Karlis Reisulis carries fond memories of his first-ever EMX podium finish. Both riders are aiming for a solid weekend in which they show what they’re truly capable of.

Adding excitement to the MXGP of Trentino, De Baets Yamaha Supported MX team’s Lotte van Drunen will line up in MX2 as a wildcard entry. The 17-year-old WMX Championship leader will test her skills against the fastest men in the world while focusing on developing her hard-pack riding technique.

Strengthening Yamaha’s presence in Italy this weekend, the VHR VRT Yamaha Official EMX250 team will line up for the third round of the EMX250 Championship with Janis Reisulis and Ivano van Erp. After dominating the second round of the series in Saint Jean d’Angely, France, J.Reisulis is looking to maintain his championship momentum, while van Erp hopes to bounce back from a challenging previous round to demonstrate the race-winning potential he has shown on multiple occasions throughout his EMX250 career.

Similar to the MXGP and MX2 teams, the MJC Yamaha Official EMX125 team has also made the trip from Sardinia to the mainland in preparation for the fourth round of the EMX125 Championship. Following an impressive showing in Sardinia, all four riders—Dani Heitink, Mano Faure, Jarne Bervoets and Levi Townley—hope to put more valuable championship points on the board as they continue to build their 2024 campaigns.

Maxime Renaux

5th MXGP Championship Standings, 125-points

“After last weekend, I have been checked by my doctors in Belgium and normally I should have the green light to race this weekend. I’m really looking forward to being on the gate and I look forward to racing. From here, I will take each race one by one and see how it goes. I really like racing in Arco. I’ve had some of my best memories there like winning my MX2 World Title in 2021, along with some other podiums and race wins, so I’m looking forward to being there, where I hope I can make some more nice memories.”

Calvin Vlaanderen

11th MXGP Championship Standings, 79-points

“I like the triple headers and racing back-to-back weekends, especially when the riding is going well and things get in a flow. Arco is one of my favorite tracks; I’ve been riding there since I was on 125’s back in 2011. Last year I felt like I turned my season around in Arco with a 2nd in the second moto. I hope to do the same this weekend fighting at the front.”

Jago Geerts

17th MXGP Championship Standings, 51-points

“Three GP’s in a row is always a bit more hectic, but we stay with the camper in Italy between the races, so it’s easier when you don’t have to travel so much after every race. I always enjoy riding in Arco, but the track is really tight, so it’s difficult to make passes. I have won a few times in Arco in MX2, so I know the track suits me well. The goal is to have fun on the bike and keep improving like last weekend.”

Thibault Benistant

6th MX2 Championship Standings, 128-points

“Our program stays the same regardless of how many GP’s we have, but for these ones, we have stayed out in Italy in between. I really like the track in Arco. I had a good result there when I raced MX2 as a wild card in 2020. It was one of my first GP’s in MX2. So, I look forward to this weekend, and again, my goal is the same. I want to be on the box.”

Karlis Reisulis

11th MX2 Championship Standings, 82-points

“It’s nice to have some more racing, but it means a little bit less riding during the week. Arco is a nice track with interesting elements to it; I like it. I had my first EMX125 podium there as well as some other good races. Goal is to keep building from last weekend and have fun in this nice round.”

Rick Elzinga

13th MX2 Championship Standings, 72-points

“The first triple header of the season is cool. We don’t change a lot in our program in this moment, but because I race the Dutch Masters as well, we try to take one day off during the week so that we can be as strong as possible for 15 straight weeks of racing. Arco is a cool track. I love this track because I have great memories here, and I always tend to ride well here. My ever first GP was here and I finished 6th overall. The goal is to keep working towards a better setup with the bike and a better feeling on track.”