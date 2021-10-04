MOTO2 WIN RECORD WITH VICTORY #7

Raul Fernandez ruled Moto2 for the third race in a row thanks to success at the hot and bumpy Circuit of the Americas for only the second non-European Grand Prix of the 2021 MotoGP season. Red Bull KTM Ajo Moto3™ teammate Jaume Masia was the highest finisher with the KTM RC4 in a complicated fourteenth GP of the year. – Fernandez dashes away to record-equaling seventh GP win in rookie Moto2 term

– A tenth podium from fifteen races for the Spaniard takes him to within 9 points of teammate Remy Gardner in the championship as the Aussie DNFs

– Jaume Masia 4th & Deniz Öncü 5th in double red flagged Moto3 Grand Prix

Moto3

The 17-lap Moto3 race was interrupted midway through when Filip Salac’s crash prompted red flags to bring proceedings to a halt and as Jaume Masia and Red Bull KTM Tech3’s Deniz Öncü were battling for podium spots. The contest was restarted with a new 5-lap distance and a dash to the flag. After just one circulation a fast-paced multi-rider crash that involved Pedro Acosta stopped proceedings again and forced Race Direction to count results from the first installment. Leaving Masia and Öncü in the top five, Acosta able to bag some points with 8th and Ayumu Sasaki in 13th.

Acosta leads the Moto3 world champion standings by 30 points from Dennis Foggia.

Moto2

Raul Fernandez made good on his Pole Position speed to dominate the 18-lap Moto2 Grand Prix. The rookie equaled Marc Marquez’ previous record of seven wins in one season and has claimed five of the last seven rounds. In terms of the championship picture Fernandez made even more gains by profiting from Remy Gardner’s first mistake of the year as the Australian crashed out on Turn 15 and sustained his first DNF.

The gap between the two teammates at the top of the table is only 9 points with a maximum of 75 left to win.

Raul Fernandez: “Amazing! It was a really difficult race for the temperatures, especially at the end it was hard to have a good feeling with the bike. I’m really happy. This win is for Dean and his family and friends.”

MotoGP now turns back to Europe for the final three Grands Prix of 2021 and visits to Italy, Portugal and Spain. First up is the Gran Premio Nolan del Made in Italy e dell’Emilia-Romagna and a return to the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli on October 23-24.

Results Moto3 Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas 2021

1. Izan Guevara (ESP) GASGAS 15:57.747

2. Dennis Foggia (ITA) Honda +0.385

3. John McPhee (GBR) Honda +0.499

4. Jaume Masia (ESP) Red Bull KTM Ajo +0.706

5. Deniz Öncü (TUR) Red Bull KTM Tech3 +1.266

8. Pedro Acosta (ESP) Red Bull KTM Ajo +1.543

13. Ayumu Sasaki (JPN) Red Bull KTM Tech3 +3.492

Results Moto2 Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas 2021

1. Raul Fernandez (ESP) Red Bull KTM Ajo 39:10.521

2. Fabio Di Giannantonio (ITA) +1.734

3. Marco Bezzecchi (ITA) +3.100

DNF. Remy Gardner (AUS) Red Bull KTM Ajo