MotoAmerica’s Superbike Race weekend Pittsburgh International Race Complex Wampum Results

Woodcliff Lake, NJ – Aug. 21, 2023…Round 7 of 9 of MotoAmerica’s Superbike Race weekends took place at the newly configured 2.78-mile Pittsburgh International Race Complex in Wampum, PA. The Steel Commander Stock 1000 riders did not participate in this round, leaving the Medallia Superbike M 1000 and S 1000 riders to carry the BMW flag over three races. Cameron Beaubier regained his Saturday form and finished on the podium in Race 1. A collision with another rider during race 2 would put Beaubier out of the remaining two weekend races, however. PJ Jacobsen missed the podium in race 1 and race 3 but rode to a 2nd place finish in race number 2.

BMW Motorrad Motorsport Customer Racing Teams MotoAmerica Superbikes at Pittsburgh Weekend 2023

Photo by Brian J. Nelson

Medallia Superbike Race 1 (Saturday)

Tytlers Cycle Racing M 1000 RR teammates, Cameron Beaubier and PJ Jacobsen started the 17-lap race from 5th and 6th positions, respectively. By lap 3, Jacobsen and Beaubier had worked themselves into 4th and 5th, giving chase to the group of Yamahas ahead. On Lap 6, the teammates swapped positions when Beaubier passed Jacobsen to take over 4th. Just a lap later, Beaubier took over 3rd, followed soon after by 2nd on lap 8. He would not be able to catch the race leading Yamaha however, and would finish 2nd, putting some previously bad Saturday race luck behind him. PJ Jacobsen, who won his first Superbike race in round 6, finished 5th.

Top 10 BMW finishers in Race 1 were:

2nd Cameron Beaubier No. 6 Tytlers Cycle Racing

5th PJ Jacobsen No. 99 Tytlers Cycle Racing

Medallia Superbike Race 2 (Sunday)

Tytlers Cycle Racing worked throughout the night to find a few tenths of a second per lap for each team BMW M 1000 RR leading up to race 2. PJ Jacobsen and Cameron Beaubier would start from row 2 for the second race of the weekend, in 5th and 6th respectively. A bad start left Beaubier in 10th position, trying to work his way back to the front. PJ Jacobsen began the race in 5th but soon after, on lap 3, a leading rider went off track, elevating Jacobsen to 4th.

On lap 8, BMW S 1000 RR rider, Ashton Yates appeared to have a hesitation issue coming through the new chicane, causing Cameron Beaubier to ride up on Ashton’s rear tire, causing Cameron to crash and the race to be red flagged.

The restart of race 2 had the riders re-grid in the position they were in when the red flag was waved. PJ Jacobsen had an excellent restart, grabbing 2nd from his 3rd place restart position. Jacobsen would finish the race in 2nd, making it two podium finishes for Tytlers Cycle Racing, in the first two races of the weekend.

Top 10 BMW finishers in Race 2 were:

2nd PJ Jacobsen No 99 Tytlers Cycle Racing

8th Corey Alexander No. 23 Tytlers Cycle Racing

Medallia Superbike Race 3 (Sunday)

PJ Jacobsen would start race 3 from 5th position, in the middle of row 2. His Tytlers Cycle Racing teammate Cameron Beaubier would not start after a hard crash in previous race. Jacobsen was part of a breakaway group of five riders, who were chasing the race leading Yamaha, all the while battling with each other for position. The group would not catch the race leader and Jacobsen would finish in 5th place, putting himself ahead of Beaubier in season points.

Top 10 BMW finishers in Race 3 were:

5th PJ Jacobsen No 99 Tytlers Cycle Racing

10th Nolan Lamkin No. 21 Tom Wood Powersports

Standings After Round 7

In Medallia Superbikes season points, PJ Jacobsen now stands in 3rd place with Cameron Beaubier in 4th, Corey Alexander in 8th and Ashton Yates in 10th.

With no racing this past weekend, the Steel Commander Stock 1000 season points standings remain unchanged with Ezra Beaubier leading, Kaleb De Keyrel in 3rd, Travis Wyman in 4th and Nolan Lamkin in 5th.