MotoGP Ducati Team faces another challenge at Red Bull Ring Styria Grand Prix

After having triumphed with Andrea Dovizioso at the Austrian Grand Prix, the Ducati Team is ready to return at the Red Bull Ring this weekend, for the fifth round of the 2020 MotoGP World Championship, named Styria Grand Prix. Last Sunday, Ducati achieved its 50th success in the premier class, winning for the fifth year in a row at the Spielberg circuit.



Present on the calendar since 2016 the Austrian race track continues to be favourable not only to the characteristics of the Desmosedici GP bike but also to Andrea Dovizioso’s riding style, who in the past five editions of the Grand Prix has always managed to get on the podium. With his recent success last Sunday, his victories in Austria rose to 3, along with a second and third place taken in 2016 and 2018 respectively. At the Styria Grand Prix, Andrea will aim to continue this extraordinary sequence of successes on the Spielberg race track and to get closer to the top of the general standings, which currently see him in the second position, 11 points behind Quartararo.



Danilo Petrucci, seventh last weekend, will aim to improve his performance in the second consecutive Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring. The goal of the rider from Terni will be to have a good qualifying to be able to enter immediately in the fight for the top positions.



After the first four rounds of the 2020 season, Petrucci currently occupies the eleventh position in the overall standings with 20 points. Ducati is second in the manufacturers’ standings, while the Ducati Team is in third place with 76 points in the Team classification.



Andrea Dovizioso (#04 Ducati Team) – 2nd (56 points)

“After last Sunday’s victory, I was able to disconnect a little bit during these three days, and now I’m preparing again for the second GP at the Red Bull Ring. Last Sunday’s race will be a good reference to try to fight again for the victory, and now we have also understood that many of our rivals are strong and that they also have the potential to win. We’ve improved a lot in braking, but we can take another step forward by working on other aspects. The weather conditions will be decisive, and as we have already seen, they can change a lot of times during the weekend.



Danilo Petrucci (#9 Ducati Team) – 11th (20 points)

“Racing for two consecutive weekends on the same race track helps, because you get to the second race most prepared, with clear ideas and a clear goal: improving the result of the previous weekend. I know I can stay with the front riders, but I need to qualify better. It is the key to not having to recover positions during the race. I am confident that we will leave Austria with more positive feelings.”



The Ducati Team will take it to the track on Friday, 21st August, starting at 9:55 AM local time (GMT+2.00) for the first free practice session.



Circuit information



Country: Austria

Name: Red Bull Ring

Best lap: Dovizioso (Ducati), 1: 23.827 (185,4 km/h) – 2019

Circuit record: Márquez (Honda), 1:23.027 (187,2 km/h) – 2019

Top speed: Dovizioso (Ducati), 316,7 km/h – 2020

Track length: 4,3 km

Race distance: 28 laps (120,9 km)

Corners: 10 (3 left, 7 right)



2020 Results

Podium: 1° Dovizioso (Ducati); 2° Mir (Suzuki), 3° Miller (Ducati)

Pole Position: Viñales (Yamaha), 1:23.450 (185,2 km/h)

Fastest lap: Rins (Suzuki), 1:24.007 (185,0 km/h)



Rider information



Andrea Dovizioso

Bike: Ducati Desmosedici GP

Number: 04

Age: 34 (born 23rd March 1986 in Forlimpopoli, Italy)

Residence: Forlì (Italy)

Races: 317 (219 x MotoGP, 49 x 250cc, 49 x 125cc)

First GP: Qatar 2008 (MotoGP), Spain 2005 (250cc), Italy 2001 (125cc)

Wins: 24 (15 MotoGP + 4 250cc + 5 125cc)

First Win: UK 2009 (MotoGP), Catalunya 2006 (250cc), South Africa 2004 (125cc)

Pole Position: 20 (7 MotoGP + 4 250cc + 9 125cc)

First Pole: Japan 2010 (MotoGP), France 2006 (250cc), France 2003 (125cc)

World Titles: 1 (125cc, 2004)



Danilo Petrucci

Bike: Ducati Desmosedici GP

Number: 9

Age: 29 (born 24th October 1990 in Terni, Italy)

Residence: Forlì (Italy)

Races: 141 (MotoGP)

First GP: 2012 Qatar (MotoGP)

Wins: 1 (MotoGP)

First Win: Italy 2019 (MotoGP)

Pole Position: –

First Pole: –

World Titles: –



Championship information



Riders standings

Andrea Dovizioso (#04 Ducati Team) – 2º (56 points)

Danilo Petrucci (#9 Ducati Team) – 11º (20 points)



Manufacturer standings

Ducati – 2º (67 points)



Team standings

Ducati Team – 3º (76 points)​