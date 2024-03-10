MotoGP makes speedy return to action at 2024 Lusail International Circuit

MotoGP made a speedy return to action for the first of twenty-one rounds in 2024 at the Lusail International Circuit and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing attacked the Grand Prix of Qatar with considerable relish. Brad Binder qualified his KTM RC16 4th on the grid and flew to 2nd place in a close opening Sprint of the year. Jack Miller set off from the fourth row and battled to 10th.

Binder, quick and full of roaming intent, misses Pole Position by just 0.1 of a second but shows his competitiveness by tussling among the leaders and finishing runner-up in Qatar

Miller qualifies 11th after coming through Q1 (ensuring both KTM riders batter the chrono times in Q2) and then rides the 2024 KTM RC16 spec to a top ten result in the 11-lap Sprint

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing endure a frenetic first meeting of the year after unexpected showers on Friday squashes the final practice, qualification and Sprint sessions into a sustained period on Saturday

Jose Antonio Rueda stretches his hot form on the 2024 Red Bull KTM Ajo RC4 to snatch 3rd and a front row position from Q2 for the 18-lap Moto3™ Grand Prix while Celestino Vietti makes his debut for the team in Moto2™

Only two weeks after the second and final pre-season test at the Lusail International Circuit, MotoGP travelled back to Qatar, but this time with more intensity and purpose as the first of 21 Grands Prix in 2024 wound-up to speed.

Brad Binder and Jack Miller began a campaign in which KTM were hoping to add to their win tally of seven trophies and better their standing of 2nd among the six brands on the grid. Positive signs emerged in the opening Free Practice with slithers of a second dividing the top fifteen. Rain lashed down to coat Lusail on Friday evening, rendering Practice redundant so Saturday’s first track session thus became key for the order for direct Q2 entry. Brad made the cut while Jack had to find a lap through Q1 to make sure he joined the South African.

Q2 took place on a breezy but sunny and warm afternoon in Qatar and Binder’s finest flyer was just 0.124 from Pole, allowing him to be 4th: the first slot of the second row of the grid. Miller used his last tire shot to manage 11th. Darkness had fallen by the time of the 11-lap Sprint. Binder made a scorching start – and Miller also to slide into the top six – and then was typically bold in the first corners to shadow Jorge Martin. Binder plagued the leader all the way to the flag with half a second the difference at the finish line. The result represented Brad’s second Sprint podium in a row after taking the same ranking at Valencia in the 2023 finale. Jack made himself busy in the top ten and rode to 10th by the end of the distance.

Lusail, winner of the award for the best 2023 Grand Prix, will stage the first of the three races at 17.00 local time (15.00 CET) with Moto3 followed by Moto2 at 18.15 and then MotoGP at 20.00.

Brad Binder, 4th in qualification, 2nd in the Sprint: “Today was great. It is always awesome to finish on the podium, especially the first race back. I tried so hard today. The pace was really strong in the first laps and I’m super-impressed with the gains we have made on entry and braking with the RC16. The bike is on another level…but we still have some work to do. The lap-times were unreal out there. It’s awesome to see and I think we’ll be in for a cool race tomorrow.”

Jack Miller, 11th in qualification, 10th in the Sprint: “Not a bad first day, not a great one. We gained some info. The start was good and the bike also but I knew it would be a bit tricky at the end with the soft front tire but I’m happy enough with the job. We have an issue to sort and understand why we were passed a few times. The track conditions were changing a lot today but with the medium tire things should be good for tomorrow.”

Francesco Guidotti, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager: “A stressful but satisfying day. We’re really happy with Brad’s Sprint result and speed considering we only really had FP1 yesterday to get ready for the race for both riders. Both made Q2, Jack needed a few more laps to do it! Overall, Saturday went well and finished even better so a decent first day at school and let’s see what happens tomorrow.”

Results Qualifying MotoGP Grand Prix of Qatar

1. Jorge Martin (ESP) Ducati 1:50.789

2. Aleix Espargaro (ESP) Aprilia +0.083

3. Enea Bastianini (ITA) Ducati +0.086

4. Brad Binder (RSA) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing +0.124

11. Jack Miller (AUS) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing +0.551

Results MotoGP Sprint Grand Prix of Qatar

1. Jorge Martin (ESP) Ducati 20:41.287

2. Brad Binder (RSA) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing +0.548

3. Aleix Espargaro (ESP) Aprilia +0.729

10. Jack Miller (AUS) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing +12.670



KTM GP Academy

Red Bull KTM Ajo flew the flag in the Moto3 class and were the chief concern for the KTM GP Academy from a wide fleet of 16 racers (in total) armed with 2024 KTM RC4 machinery. Jose Antonio Rueda rolled his rapid pre-season testing speed into the first practice sessions of the Grand Prix and then successfully into Q2; the Spaniard ended qualifying 3rd fastest and with a view to opening only his second world championship season on a bright note come 17.00 local time (15.00 CET) on Sunday. With Xabi Zurutuza on the sidelines until he reaches the age of 18. Vicente Perez deputized and ended Saturday’s session with a creditable 9th.

Jose Antonio Rueda: “Very happy. Thanks to my team for all the work during pre-season. We’re on the first row and that’s always a positive. I’m happy also for the lap-time because I managed it alone. I’m hopeful for the race because I know we can make a good rhythm, but anything can happen!”

Red Bull KTM Ajo’s Moto2 wing gave ‘debuts’ to Celestino Vietti and Deniz Öncü in KTM orange. Rookie Öncü continued to discover the demands of the motorcycle in the intermediate class and qualified in 20th through Q1. Understandably it was the more experienced Vietti that marked a stronger pace as both riders (as well as the Moto3 roster) adapted to the new Pirelli race rubber for 2024. The Italian progressed through Friday and Saturday to set himself 16th on the grid for the 18 laps on Sunday and less than a second from Pole.

Results Qualifying Moto3 Grand Prix of Qatar

1. Daniel Holgado (ESP) GASGAS 2:02.276

2. Ivan Ortola (ESP) KTM +0.265

3. Jose Antonio Rueda (ESP), Red Bull KTM Ajo +0.320

9. Vicente Perez (ESP) Red Bull KTM Ajo +0.890

Results Qualifying Moto2 Grand Prix of Qatar

1. Aron Canet (ESP) 1:56.788

2. Alonso Lopez (ESP) +0.102

3. Albert Arenas (ESP) +0.237

16. Celestino Vietti (ITA) Red Bull KTM Ajo +0.989

20. Deniz Öncü (TUR) Red Bull KTM Ajo 1:58.004 (Q1)