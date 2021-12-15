MotoGP pull everything we learned together and make it pay

Team Suzuki Press Office – December 15.

Team Suzuki Ecstar’s Alex Rins reflects on a mixed season which saw him struggle to perform at his optimum level but gave him plenty of food for thought.

“2021 is almost over! In racing terms, of course, we’ve already finished everything. Although after the end of the season and the test in Jerez we went to visit EICMA in Milan, but now it’s time to be at home with my family and enjoying a bit of rest.

“It’s quite strange to look back at this year, because in many ways it has gone quickly, but it has also been a very long and tricky season. There are some things that I would like to forget, like the crashes and especially the string of four DNFs in a row that I had. It was hard for me because I was trying at my maximum in every race and it just kept resulting in crashes. But I don’t see this as a completely bad thing, because in reality I learned a lot from those struggles, I had to deal with those disappointments and that pressure, and so I can say that at least I learned from the bad moments.

“As a team we all worked together, and I felt the support of my crew. My goal was to be more consistent, and we all collaborated to figure out how to make that happen. Next season we want to pull everything we learned together and make it pay.”