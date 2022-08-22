MOTOGP SPEED & COMPETITIVENESS FOR THE KTM GP ACADEMY IN AUSTRIA

The CryptoDATA Motorrad Grand Prix von Österreich produced scenes of encouragement and satisfaction for the KTM GP Academy. Pedro Acosta and Augusto Fernandez shone for the Red Bull KTM Ajo team as they finished in the Moto2 top five at the Red Bull Ring while Red Bull KTM Tech3’s Deniz Öncü just missed the Moto3™ podium. The famous and fast Austrian complex provided warm and cloudy conditions for the thirteenth round of 2022 MotoGP.

Rookie David Muñoz excels with second Moto3 podium with the KTM RC4

Öncü finishes 4th & less than a tenth of a second from the rostrum

Acosta returns to Moto2 action and takes 4th with Fernandez 5th

Tatchakorn Buasri triumphs in round ten of the ’22 Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup

Moto3 & Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup

Red Bull KTM Ajo’s Daniel Holgado started from Pole Position for the first time and after the Spanish rookie had almost achieved the milestone in at least two other Grands Prix earlier in the season. Holgado was part of a front-running group that included Red Bull KTM Tech3’s Deniz Öncü, who also launched from the front row of the grid and was steadfastly in the mix for his second podium trophy of the term.

Holgado would go on to take 8th position but Öncü survived an off-track excursion at the new chicane section to fight intensely for the podium. The Turk recovered and rushed to the line and was only narrowly beaten by brandmate David Muñoz; the Spanish rookie owning a second trophy of his breakthrough season with the KTM RC4.

Holgado’s teammate, Jaume Masia, had to nestle into the pack from a starting slot of 12th but was predictably fast until 6 laps to go when he lost control of his machine entering Turn 3. The Spaniard rejoined the fray to take 18th. Adrian Fernandez missed out on the points in 17th.

Pole Position holder Angel Piqueras had ruled the ninth race of the 2022 Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup on Sunday afternoon, although he had close company from championship leader Jose Rueda. The tenth outing took place on Sunday, after the MotoGP spectacle, and was claimed by first-time winner, Thailand’s Tatchakorn Buasri. The season progresses with the next double salvo at the Gran Premio Animoca Brands de Aragón on September 17-18.

Moto2

The Red Bull KTM Ajo team extended their forceful pull on the intermediate class thanks to Augusto Fernandez and fellow Spaniard Pedro Acosta; the latter returning from a broken leg to restart his Moto2 rookie education. Fernandez entered the 25-lap chase from 3rd on the start grid (Acosta was not far away in 6th) and with goals on a fourth consecutive victory. He was part of a four-ride scrap for the final podium place along with Acosta.

In the end it was the more junior rider who snared 4th – in what was his first race since the German Grand Prix in mid-June – and Fernandez was only a tenth of a second behind in 5th.

Fernandez is now 2nd in the championship standings but lies just one point behind Ai Ogura.

MotoGP’s next stop will be the Gran Premio Gryfyn di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini at the Misano World Circuit – Marco Simoncelli on September 3-4.

Results Moto3 CryptoDATA Motorrad Grand Prix von Österreich

1. Ayumu Sasaki, (JPN), Husqvarna 39:03.516

2. Tatsuzi Suzuki, (JPN), Honda +0.064

3. David Muñoz (ESP), KTM +0.292

4. Deniz Öncü, (TUR), Red Bull KTM Tech3 +0.344

5. Sergio Garcia (ESP), GASGAS +2.453

8. Daniel Holgado (ESP) Red Bull KTM Ajo +3.109

17. Adrian Fernandez (ESP) Red Bull KTM Tech3 +20.558

18. Jaume Masia (ESP) Red Bull KTM Ajo +20.597

Results Moto2 CryptoDATA Motorrad Grand Prix von Österreich

1. Ai Ogura (JPN) 39:30.070

2. Somkiat Chantra (THA) +0.173

3. Jake Dixon (GBR) +7.854

4. Pedro Acosta (ESP) Red Bull KTM Ajo +7.960

5. Augusto Fernandez (ESP) Red Bull KTM Ajo +8.037