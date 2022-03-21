MotoGP World Championship riders to race in Indonesia first time in 25 years

Team Suzuki Press Office – March 20.

The MotoGP™ World Championship riders were excited to race in Indonesia for the first time in 25 years, and for the first time ever on the island of Lombok. However, the tropical climate around the Pertamina Mandalika circuit proved the biggest challenge of the day, with incredibly heavy rain and violent thunderstorms delaying the start by an hour and 15 minutes. However, Suzuki’s riders came out of the intense race with decent finishes and some promising findings for future races.

Despite the nerve-wracking wait and less than optimal conditions, Alex Rins and Joan Mir got off to strong starts for the shortened 20-lap race. Rins was in podium contention and Mir was picking up places rapidly, gaining nine spots compared to his grid position. With 17 laps to go, Rins moved up into third place and, despite a gap to the top two riders, he looked confident and quick. Meanwhile, Mir was into a promising sixth.

The conditions remained treacherous and avoiding mistakes was key. As the race continued, Rins began to lose places. While in fifth he made the sensible decision to settle for a good finish rather than risk crashing. It was a similar situation for Mir, who was in sixth place with big gaps either side of him as the race drew to a close.

Alex Rins:

“Luckily we were able to start the race; I was very worried about the conditions and didn’t know if it could go ahead. It was a tough race, I made a good start and tried everything to get on the podium, but after some big moments on the front end I tried to calm down and be smoother. When Zarco and Quartararo passed me, I saw that they had better pace than me, and I realised that I couldn’t do more without big risk. So, I took fifth place, which isn’t bad for such a difficult race and a hard weekend where I’ve struggled with my physical condition. I’m happy to get points and I want to continue with consistency.”

Joan Mir:

“I’m really happy about my comeback; I started from the back of the grid and finished close to the top group. In the end I was able to get a better feeling with the bike which allowed me to be faster. We’ve worked hard all weekend and we’ve discovered some things, although we were mostly planning for dry settings! In today’s race I was struggling a bit to get the bike stopped, but I was able to start well and hold a decent position. It’s a pity for me that it was shortened to 20 laps, because I started to feel better as the race went on. Anyway, we collected some points and it is early days. We head to Argentina next and let’s see how we can perform there, we hope to build on our package.”

Livio Suppo – Team Manager:

“Considering the tricky weekend, the race wasn’t bad. Both riders showed good pace despite the incredibly difficult conditions. The key thing was to finish the race and bring home points, and that’s exactly what Alex and Joan did. It was our first time here, and we’re glad that the race was able to go ahead in front of all the crowd. We’re still at the beginning of the season, and I consider that we can be happy and move forward with positivity.”

Ken Kawauchi – Technical Manager:

“This weekend was very difficult due to many factors; the track conditions, the weather, and also the troubles we had with set-up. But in the end our riders got fifth and sixth, which isn’t bad and we take it as a positive sign for the next races. We were not too far from the podium today, and hopefully soon we’ll be there. I want to say thank you to all the crew for their hard work here, and always.”

GRAND PRIX OF INDONESIA RACE RESULTS:

1 Miguel OLIVEIRA Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33’27.223

2 Fabio QUARTARARO Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP 33’29.428 2.205

3 Johann ZARCO Pramac Racing 33’30.381 3.158

4 Jack MILLER Ducati Lenovo Team 33’32.886 5.663

5 Alex RINS Team SUZUKI ECSTAR 33’34.267 7.044

6 Joan MIR Team SUZUKI ECSTAR 33’35.055 7.832

7 Franco MORBIDELLI Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP 33’48.338 21.115

8 Brad BINDER Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33’59.636 32.413

9 Aleix ESPARGARO Aprilia Racing 33’59.809 32.586

10 Darryn BINDER WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP 34’00.124 32.901

11 Enea BASTIANINI Gresini Racing MotoGP 34’00.339 33.116

12 Pol ESPARGARO Repsol Honda Team 34’00.822 33.599

13 Alex MARQUEZ LCR Honda CASTROL HONDA 34’00.958 33.735

14 Luca MARINI Mooney VR46 Racing Team 34’02.214 34.991

15 Francesco BAGNAIA Ducati Lenovo Team 34’02.986 35.763

16 Maverick VIÑALES Aprilia Racing 34’04.620 37.397

17 Raul FERNANDEZ Tech3 KTM Factory Racing 34’09.198 41.975

18 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO Gresini Racing MotoGP 34’15.138 47.915

19 Takaaki NAKAGAMI LCR Honda IDEMITSU 34’16.694 49.471

20 Marco BEZZECCHI Mooney VR46 Racing Team 34’16.696 49.473

21 Remy GARDNER Tech3 KTM Factory Racing 34’23.187 55.964

Not Classified:

89 Jorge MARTIN Pramac Racing 13 laps

4 Andrea DOVIZIOSO WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP Team 14 laps

RIDERS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP CLASSIFICATION:

1 Enea BASTIANINI 30

2 Brad BINDER 28

3 Fabio QUARTARARO 27

4 Miguel OLIVEIRA 25

5 Johann ZARCO 24

6 Pol ESPARGARO 20

7 Aleix ESPARGARO 20

8 Alex RINS 20

9 Joan MIR 20

10 Franco MORBIDELLI 14

11 Jack MILLER 13

12 Marc MARQUEZ 11

13 Darryn BINDER 6

14 Takaaki NAKAGAMI 6

15 Luca MARINI 5

16 Maverick VIÑALES 4

17 Alex MARQUEZ 3

18 Andrea DOVIZIOSO 2

19 Remy GARDNER 1

20 Francesco BAGNAIA 1

21 Raul FERNANDEZ 0

22 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO 0

23 Marco BEZZECCHI 0

24 Jorge MARTIN 0