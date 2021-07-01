Multistrada V4 S Receives North American Radar Certification

Ducati Multistrada V4 S is officially radar-certified in North America

Multistrada V4 S radar technology is a revolutionary new system incorporated for the first time on a production motorcycle

Adaptive Cruise Control and Blind Spot Detection provides enhanced levels of rider comfort and convenience



Sunnyvale, Calif., July 1, 2021 – The Ducati Multistrada V4 S is now radar-certified in North America, allowing riders the capability to enjoy the revolutionary new radar system for the first time on a production motorcycle. This certification will enable North American customers to use Adaptive Cruise Control and Blind Spot Detection systems.



With the radar technology hardware now having been certified, current model-year 2021 Multistrada V4 S owners may have radar software uploaded and calibrated by their dealerships from July 1, 2021. All 2021 Multistrada V4 S models are equipped with the radar hardware as standard providing the customer the choice to upgrade and activate the radar technology.



“Ducati is proud to be the first to deliver radar on a motorcycle, and the North American release of this technology takes Ducati further into the future of motorcycling,” said Jason Chinnock, Chief Executive Officer of Ducati North America. “We have consistently led the development of emerging technologies, and now with the use of radar we can greatly enhance the convenience and comfort for our riders. The Multistrada V4 S is the perfect application for radar technology, as one of the strengths of this motorcycle is to tackle cross-country adventures. Having the benefits of Adaptive Cruise Control and Blind Spot Detection at the rider’s fingertips will make these journeys even more enjoyable.”



The Multistrada V4 S’s radar technology is an advanced rider aid system that manages two functions: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and Blind Spot Detection (BSD). The ACC is perfectly integrated into the bike, which by means of controlled braking and acceleration automatically maintains the distance (selectable on four levels) from other vehicles. The ACC system allows for more comfortable riding, especially on long highway journeys. The Blind Spot Detection (BSD) technology, housed under the taillight, can detect and report vehicles approaching in the so-called blind spot, namely the area not visible either directly by the rider or through the rear-view mirror. The BSD system monitors traffic behind the rider and displays a rider warning thanks to the LEDs positioned in the rear-view mirrors. If the user activates the direction indicator expressing the intention to change lane, the BSD flashes the LED signaling a potentially dangerous condition.



The motorcycle is currently available in dealerships throughout North America.



United States pricing for the Multistrada V4 begins at an MSRP of $19,995, with the Multistrada V4 S starting at $24,095 and Multistrada V4 S Sport at $26,095. For Canada, the Multistrada V4 starts at an MSRP of $22,395 CAD and an MSRP of $26,745 CAD for the Multistrada V4 S, with the Multistrada V4 S Sport starting at a Canadian MSRP of $28,795 CAD.