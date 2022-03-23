MV AGUSTA OPENS NEW FLAGSHIP STORE

Varese, March 23rd, 2022 – MV Agusta announces the opening of its first fully-owned flagship store in downtown Milan, at the heart of the Fiera area and next door to the buzzing CityLife district. The 400 square meters showroom is a tribute to MV Agusta’s heritage and future: it was designed according to the company’s latest brand identity standards, with floors, partitions, furniture and lighting all seamlessly integrating into a stunning exhibition space for Schiranna’s iconic motorcycles. It has dedicated sections for its new electric mobility vehicles, MV Agusta’s e-bikes and kick-scooters, and for MV’s branded apparel and accessories. Pictures of the riders and bikes that made the legend of MV Agusta over its 75 years history remind visitors of the glorious racing legacy of the brand. The adjacent state-of-the art workshop is in full view thanks to a large glass partition, and an ample terrace offers the perfect venue for presentations and events. MV Agusta Milano also comprises a club lounge with a bar and a reading area for visitors to relax and mingle with other MV Agusta enthusiasts over a Milanese aperitivo.

Timur Sardarov, CEO, MV Agusta Motor S.p.A., commented: “MV Agusta Milano is a welcome and long awaited addition to our network of official dealers and showrooms in Italy, and also the first one fully owned by our company. For this, and for its location and vicinity to our headquarters, it is to become an important reference point both for the company and for our many customers in the Milano area. This new opening marks the continuation of our efforts in the development of the brand, in expanding our reach and improving the quality of service across the entire sales and assistance network. I am also looking forward to using it as a dazzling venue to celebrate Motorcycle Art in grand style.”

MV Agusta Milano is located in Viale Teodorico 18. The workshop will start taking maintenance and repair jobs in April, while the store’s official launch event will be held in May. Stay tuned for more details.