MXGP of Finland

• Top 10 for Jeremy Seewer in the Grand Prix of Finland

• Tough weekend for the Aruba.it – Ducati Factory MX Team riders

This weekend, the Iitti Kymi-Ring track in Finland hosted a Grand Prix of the FIM Motocross World Championship for the first time. Aruba.it – Ducati Factory MX Team riders Jeremy Seewer and Mattia Guadagnini finished 10th and 13th, respectively, in Saturday’s qualifying race. Overnight, plenty of rain hit the area, but the sun returned by race day. However, the soaked sand left the track heavy and extremely demanding, presenting an immense challenge for both bikes and riders.

At the start of race one, Jeremy Seewer couldn’t capitalise on a promising launch and dropped to 10th by the end of the opening lap, while Mattia Guadagnini made an excellent jump and climbed to fifth. After a third of the race, the two were tied for tenth place, with the Swiss prevailing thanks to his better physical condition, finishing the race 11th, ahead of his teammate in 13th.

In race two, Jeremy Seewer got off to an even stronger launch aboard his #91 Desmo450 MX, positioning himself inside the top five early on. Meanwhile, Mattia Guadagnini was caught in traffic at the first turn and slipped outside the top 15. Seewer lost a few spots as the race progressed but managed to claim 10th, while Guadagnini fought through a particularly tough moto to claim 12th place. With those results, Seewer secured 10th overall, and Guadagnini – on his return from injury – clinched 12th.

After a one-week break, the FIM Motocross World Championship returns for Round 14 at Loket for the Grand Prix of the Czech Republic.

Jeremy Seewer: “This was a weekend where we had to try a lot of different things – the track was incredibly rough, and it was really tough to find the right balance and setup. But we’re used to testing, and at least we made progress throughout the weekend. We didn’t make any big mistakes, which was important because the track was super tricky. We’re not where we should be yet, especially in conditions like this, where it’s not just about the start. But there were still some positives. We’ll keep working, we know where we need to improve, and we’ll get there. It’s not always up to me – I’m giving it my best. This is part of the process, and we just need to stay patient, stay positive and keep looking forward.”

Mattia Guadagnini: “Unfortunately, due to recent injuries, I’ve only had about two and a half hours of riding in the past month – literally just two and a half training sessions. And on a track like this, that lack of time on the bike really shows. So just finishing both motos already feels like an achievement. It definitely wasn’t a great race for me, and I know there’s a lot of work and training ahead to get back to where I want to be. I’m not looking for excuses – I treated this weekend as part of the process, almost like a training session to help rebuild my fitness. I’m focused on putting in the work and coming back stronger at the next race.”