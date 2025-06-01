MXGP of Germany Qualifying Race

• Jeremy Seewer consolidates his championship position in Teutschenthal

• With a fantastic overtaking, the Swiss finishes the qualifying race in the top 10

The MXGP Grand Prix of Germany, the tenth round of the FIM Motocross World Championship, that marks the end of the first half of the 2025 season, will be held this weekend in Teutschenthal, on the Talkessel circuit, a classic 1590-meter long hard pack track, that has hosted the World Championship since 1971 and is looking its best for Saturday, with sun and summer temperatures.

Fresh from the podium achieved in Ernée last week, Jeremy Seewer at the end of the timed practice session, conquers the 9th gate for the qualifying race on Saturday, after being 11th in the morning free practice session. At the start of the moto, the Swiss rider gets out of the gate well and places the Desmo450 MX number 91 in eleventh position, but struggles throughout the race to find where to pass the rider in front of him. Clearly faster than him, Jeremy manages to unlock the situation only three laps from the end, when he enters the top 10, completing the last laps with an excellent pace, conquering, with a fantastic overtake, the ninth position right at the last corner, after having recovered 8 seconds and two positions in the last three laps.

Mattia Guadagnini’s day was more difficult, still feeling the consequences of the crash he suffered in Spain and not yet in the best conditions. Mattia qualifies for Saturday’s quali moto obtaining the 19th time and finishes it in twenty-second position after a not-so-great start and after having recovered some positions during the race, on a track that is namely difficult for overtaking.