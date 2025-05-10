MXGP of Spain Qualifying Race Lugo

The FIM Motocross World Championship, for the eighth round of the season, visits Galicia and the municipal track of Lugo, a city located in the north-east of the Iberian Peninsula. The track, consisting of a rather compact volcanic soil, hosts an MXGP race for the second time in history and, as in the previous season, the changes of the weather conditions affected the first day of racing, with the free and timed sessions, held on a dry and particularly fast track and the Qualy race, run under the rain that made the ground slippery and treacherous.

Qualified respectively in 14th and 15th place at the end of the timed session, Mattia Guadagnini and Jeremy Seewer lined up for the qualifying moto, just as the rain begins to fall harder. Jeremy’s start was perfect and the Desmo450 MX came out of the gate in the leading group, allowing the Swiss to pass 2nd at the first corner, racing the first half of the heat in the top 5, only to lose a position at the end, finishing 6th, taking home 5 points and an excellent position at the gate for the start of Sunday’s motos. Mattia’s race was more complicated, as he was involved in a scary crash at the first corner, from which he restarted last with a damaged bike and a torn clutch cable. Without giving up, the Italian continued to race in very difficult conditions, passing under the checkered flag in 21st position, still obtaining an excellent lap time.