MXGP of Trentino – Qualifying Race Results

The Ciclamino circuit in Pietramurata, in the north of Italy, hosts the fifth round of the FIM Motocross World Championship, the MXGP of Trentino. On the hard soil track, covered by a layer of soft ground and with ideal weather conditions, Jeremy Seewer achieved the 12th time in the timed session, while Antonio Cairoli, take the place of Mattia Guadagnini, declared “unfit” after the medical examination on Friday, concluded the timed session in fifteenth position.

At the start of the race the two Desmo450 MX bikes come out of the gate well, with Cairoli 4th ahead of his teammate. During the second lap, landing from the long uphill triple, while he was fighting for the third position, the rear wheel of the 9-time World Champion damaged, forcing him to retire. The Swiss rider, on the other hand, performed well and continued the heat with an excellent pace until he achieved the best qualifying result of the year, crossing the finish line in fourth place, which became third after the penalty given to an opponent.