MXGP Title Charge for Monster Energy Factory Yamaha MXGP Trio

The Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP team got their 2022 MXGP title campaign off to an impressive start at the MXGP of Great Britain in Matterley Basin, Winchester, England. Jeremy Seewer posted two impressive results to start his season on the podium for the first time in his career – he was third in the Grand Prix classification. At the same time, Maxime Renaux enjoyed an incredible MXGP debut, finishing fourth overall. He was 3-points clear of Glenn Coldenhoff who rounded out the top-five.

The opening round of the FIM Motocross World Championship at the stunning Matterley Basin, battered by storms just one week prior, provided a very technically challenging track. The ruts were deep and plenty, while the bumps were big and square, leaving the riders with a vast selection of lines and places to pass.

Renaux got his rookie season off to a powerful start. Making the most of the grippy yet tricky race surface, the 21-year-old Frenchman dominated the first qualifying race of the season, leading every lap for the victory and the first pole-position of 2022. Seewer also showed incredible pace, setting the fastest lap of the race on his way to third, while Coldenhoff finished sixth.

Determined to secure good points at the opening round, all three of the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP riders started inside the top-five in Race 1, with Seewer chasing Jorge Prado around turn-one followed by Coldenhoff, Alberto Forato and Renaux.

Renowned for his fast and flamboyant style, Seewer treated the fans to an edge-of-your-seat battle right off the bat. The high-flying Swiss rider started inside the top-three and quickly mounted an attack on Jorge Prado to take the lead on lap two.

After a thrilling display of raw speed and talent, the ‘91’ led 11 laps of 14 in the opening moto but finished second after crashing out of the lead when he lost the front at the bottom of a high-speed decent.

Renaux immediately felt at home on the bigger 450cc machine and made that known to all of his competitors as he roared around the wide and flowing Matterley Basin circuit. Enjoying the vast line selection and huge jumps, the young gun put in a phenomenal ride to finish third after a hard-core battle with five-time World Champion Gajser.

Coldenhoff ran the pace in third position for the first half of the race but suffered extreme arm-pump and had to reduce his speed, eventually fading back to ninth.

The sun had lowered going into the final race of the day, casting deceiving shadows on the rough and rugged circuit. Mistakes were easy to make, and every error proved costly. When the gates fell for the final time at the British Grand Prix, Coldenhoff and Seewer made up the top-three once more. The pair of Yamaha stars minimized any risk and remained focused all the way to the flag. Both lost one position to Gajser but were happy to secure solid points for the third and fourth positions, respectively.

Renaux put in another notable performance in Race 2, proving that even a mediocre start and a small crash could not dent his progress. The Frenchman fought hard to finish sixth after the costly error, and despite being frustrated with the mistake that was made, he was satisfied to start his bright MXGP career with a fourth overall.

From Matterley Basin, the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP Team will travel to Mantova, Italy for the second round of the FIM Motocross World Championship, which will take place on March 2nd and 3rd.

Jeremy Seewer

3rd MXGP of Great Britain, 40-points

3rd MXGP World Championship, 40-points

“It was a really positive day. I’ve never started the season this far up front. I’ve never started the season on the podium, so it’s pretty good. It shows I’m ready. I enjoyed the racing. The track was difficult but really nice, and the sun was super low, so it was quite tricky. I’m super happy, except for the first moto when I thought I had the win in the pocket, but I lost the front and then caught some ruts, and my legs weren’t long enough to save me. I am on the podium, I’m fit and I’m happy with everything and the team around me, so it’s all positive. I’m ready for more.”

Maxime Renaux

4th MXGP of Great Britain, 35-points

4th MXGP World Championship, 35-points

“I’m not too happy with the second moto, but it was not a bad weekend for the first one. Third in the first race was pretty good and I finished fourth overall, but I know I can do better. I made a little bit too many mistakes today, but fourth… we can keep building from here.”

Glenn Coldenhoff

5th MXGP of Great Britain, 32-points

5th MXGP World Championship, 32-points

“I started good both motos, which was really positive. In the first moto, it was going good until I started to struggle at the half way point, so to go from third to ninth is never ideal, but we made some changes for the second moto. It definitely worked out well. I got another good start and just felt a lot better. I couldn’t quite follow the leaders, but still managed to finish third, which was enough for fifth overall. So overall a decent start to the season, a positive one.”