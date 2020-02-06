VERTEX PISTONS SUPPORTING MX, MX2 AND MXGP MOTOCROSS TEAMS

The Vertex pistons, after the brilliant 2019 season in which they dominated the MXGP championship with Tim Gajser, are once again supporting the major official teams, that also this year chose the quality and performance of the Italian-American company’s products.

These pistons, made in the exclusive GP-Racer’s Choice configuration, are adopted on the Honda HRC CRF450RW of the Slovenian World champion, Tim Gajser, as well on the bike of his teammate Mitch Evans, and are also chosen by the other official teams as the Kawasaki KRT with Romain Febvre and Clement Desalle, the Yamaha Monster Energy MXGP with Jeremy Seewer, Gautier Paulin and Arnaud Tonus, and the Yamaha Monster Energy MX2 team with Jago Geerts and Ben Watson.

Then, other prestigious teams of the Motocross World Championship and of a lot European championships decided to choose the Vertex pistons. Among these there are the Yamaha SM Action team, the KTM Marchetti team, the Gebben Van Venrooy Yamaha team, the Honda Assomotor team and the Fonta MX team.

All these race teams give an additional and precious contribution, alongside the Vertex R&D technicians, to the development of off-road pistons with the highest technological level. Contribution which is then transferred to the entire range of products in the Vertex aftermarket line.