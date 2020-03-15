National Ural Demo Day Postponed Stay tuned for a rescheduled date

March 15, 2020 Michael Le Pard Events, News Comments Off on National Ural Demo Day Postponed Stay tuned for a rescheduled date

demoday_mar2020_postponed.jpg

Due to the impact of the flu on many communities, we are postponing the National Demo Day originally slated for March 21 until further notice. We encourage using an abundance of precaution for our dealers and customers. Ural Dealerships that remain open have been advised on the best practices in place to keep the environment, employees, and customers safe. Individual test rides are still being conducted and welcomed.

To schedule a time for individual test rides, you can contact dealers directly using the info at the bottom of this page or by using the Ural Dealer Locator.

Stay tuned for a rescheduled date!

Until we determine a new date for National Ural Demo Day, you’re always welcome to visit your nearest and favorite Ural dealership for demo rides and coffee. Ride safe and stay healthy!

ural-new-england-demo-day-2.jpg

ural-new-england-demo-day-2.jpg

Ural Portland Demo Day

Here are the dealers that were originally slated to host demo events:

Until we reschedule the National Ural Demo Day, feel free to contact or visit these dealers!

AF1 Racing > RSVP
9900 N Interstate Hwy 350
Austin, TX 78753
(512) 459-3966
www.af1racing.com

Blue Moon Cycle > RSVP
752 West Peachtree Street
Norcross, GA 30071
(770) 447-6945
www.bluemooncycle.com

GO AZ Motorcycles > RSVP 
15500 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
(480) 609-1800
www.goaz.com

Holopaw Ural > RSVP
5100 Holopaw Road
St. Cloud, FL 34773
(407) 892-1901
www.holopawural.com

Mark’s Custom Cycles > RSVP
1533 Callen’s Road
Ventura, CA 93003
(805) 658-9199
markscustomcycles.com

Nashville Motorcycle Repair > RSVP
30 Cleveland Ave
Nashville, TN 37210
(615) 742-4186
www.nashvillemotorcyclerepair.com

Ural Idaho Falls > RSVP
845 Milligan Rd.
Idaho Falls, ID 83402
(208) 525-1901
www.eaglerockindianmotorcycle.com

Xtreme Machines > RSVP
700 Hwy 33
Millstone, NJ 08535
(732) 786-9696
www.xtrememachines.us

Sky Powersports Sanford > RSVP
3710 W 1st St
Sanford, FL 32771
(321) 926-1050
www.skypowersportssanford.com

Randy’s Cycle > RSVP
18307 Beck Rd
Marengo, IL 60152
(815) 923-0500
www.randyscycle.com

Struthers Brothers > RSVP
5191 NW 2nd Ave
Des Moines, IA 50313
(515) 282-3634
www.struthersbros.com

Blue Moon Cycle > RSVP
752 W. Peachtree Street
Norcross, GA 30071
(770) 447-6945
https://www.bluemooncycle.com

About Michael Le Pard 3944 Articles
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle. Supporting over Motorcyclists and Motorcycling for 21 great years. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach out 330 million people has been incredible but I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members, thank you so much! You are making a difference to millions of riders worldwide. Thank you.
Website Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube LinkedIn

Related Articles