National Ural Demo Day Postponed Stay tuned for a rescheduled date

Due to the impact of the flu on many communities, we are postponing the National Demo Day originally slated for March 21 until further notice. We encourage using an abundance of precaution for our dealers and customers. Ural Dealerships that remain open have been advised on the best practices in place to keep the environment, employees, and customers safe. Individual test rides are still being conducted and welcomed.
To schedule a time for individual test rides, you can contact dealers directly using the info at the bottom of this page or by using the Ural Dealer Locator.
Stay tuned for a rescheduled date!
Until we determine a new date for National Ural Demo Day, you’re always welcome to visit your nearest and favorite Ural dealership for demo rides and coffee. Ride safe and stay healthy!
Here are the dealers that were originally slated to host demo events:
Until we reschedule the National Ural Demo Day, feel free to contact or visit these dealers!
Blue Moon Cycle > RSVP
752 West Peachtree Street
Norcross, GA 30071
(770) 447-6945
www.bluemooncycle.com
Mark’s Custom Cycles > RSVP
1533 Callen’s Road
Ventura, CA 93003
(805) 658-9199
markscustomcycles.com
Nashville Motorcycle Repair > RSVP
30 Cleveland Ave
Nashville, TN 37210
(615) 742-4186
www.nashvillemotorcyclerepair.com
Ural Idaho Falls > RSVP
845 Milligan Rd.
Idaho Falls, ID 83402
(208) 525-1901
www.eaglerockindianmotorcycle.com
Sky Powersports Sanford > RSVP
3710 W 1st St
Sanford, FL 32771
(321) 926-1050
www.skypowersportssanford.com
