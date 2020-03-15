National Ural Demo Day Postponed Stay tuned for a rescheduled date

Due to the impact of the flu on many communities, we are postponing the National Demo Day originally slated for March 21 until further notice. We encourage using an abundance of precaution for our dealers and customers. Ural Dealerships that remain open have been advised on the best practices in place to keep the environment, employees, and customers safe. Individual test rides are still being conducted and welcomed.

To schedule a time for individual test rides, you can contact dealers directly using the info at the bottom of this page or by using the Ural Dealer Locator.

Stay tuned for a rescheduled date!

Until we determine a new date for National Ural Demo Day, you’re always welcome to visit your nearest and favorite Ural dealership for demo rides and coffee. Ride safe and stay healthy!