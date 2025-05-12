New 2025 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Gray Ghost Dipped in Chrome and Style!

It’s hard to think about the Harley-Davidson Fat Boy and not have the Terminator 2: Judgment Day theme in your head. Lots of new features, but really the showstopper is the new first time ever used PVD Stunning Reflection Finish that gives the entire motorcycle the appearance of being dipped in chrome (more on that below).

PVD finish aside, let’s talk about the bike now. This new, limited-production 2025 Harley-Davidson Icons model celebrates the 35th anniversary of the introduction of the Fat Boy, a motorcycle that remains a cultural icon and one of the most recognizable bikes to ever roll down the road. The Fat Boy Gray Ghost model salutes a superstar of motorcycle design. With lots of new features on offer such as:

NEW Milwaukee-Eight 117 Custom powertrain is tuned to deliver 101 horsepower (75 kW) and 122 lb. ft. (171 Nm) peak torque, a power increase – 7 percent more horsepower and 3 percent more torque – over the 2024 Fat Boy 114 model.

NEW Suspension is recalibrated to optimize rider comfort.

NEW Selectable Ride Modes (Road, Rain and Sport)

NEW Rider Safety Enhancements

NEW All-LED Lighting

NEW USB-C Power Port

NEW Heated Gear Connectors

NEW 5-Inch Console-Mounted

So you ARE getting something more than just an amazing finish… but as promised, here is what everyone is going to be looking at:

“The Reflection finish is created using the physical vapor deposition (PVD) process, also known as thin film coating, in which a solid material is vaporized in a vacuum and deposited onto the surface of a part, in this case the fuel tank and motorcycle fenders. This is accomplished by applying a positive charge to the solid material (an aluminum alloy) and a negative charge to the motorcycle part. Following the deposition process, the part is painted with a standard clear coat finish.”

Did you know at its inception, the bike was intended to have a limited lifespan? Instead, the Fat Boy motorcycle has spanned three powertrain generations and a complete redesign of its Softail chassis and for 35 years has maintained its original power to impress with unmatched presence and undeniable style.

HARLEY-DAVIDSON REVEALS NEW LIMITED-PRODUCTION FAT BOY GRAY GHOST MODEL

Fifth Icons Motorcycle Collection Model Celebrates 35 Years of Fat Custom Style

MILWAUKEE Harley-Davidson today introduced the gleaming Fat Boy Gray Ghost model, the fifth installment in its Icons Motorcycle Collection. This new, limited-production Icons model celebrates the 35th anniversary of the introduction of the Fat Boy, a motorcycle that remains a cultural icon and one of the most recognizable bikes to ever roll down the road. The Fat Boy Gray Ghost model salutes a superstar of motorcycle design with a gleaming new Reflection finish that gives the entire motorcycle the appearance of being dipped in chrome. The Icons Motorcycle Collection features a limited release of a new motorcycle model that offers a fresh interpretation of an iconic Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Icons Motorcycle Collection models are serialized and may include additional features above the base motorcycle. Production of the Fat Boy Gray Ghost model will be limited to 1,990 total motorcycles globally, (paying homage to the original 1990 Fat Boy). The Fat Boy Gray Ghost model celebrates the enduring significance of the original "fat custom" motorcycle. "The original Fat Boy model took the look, proportions, and silhouette of a 1949 Hydra-Glide and completely modernized it for a new generation of riders," explains Brad Richards, Harley-Davidson Vice President of Design and Creative Director, Motorcycles. "Those riders appreciated our post-war design DNA but also found themselves drawn to the clean simplicity of contemporary industrial design." Stunning Reflection Finish

The Fat Boy is a big, bold motorcycle designed for riders who want to make a statement. That statement is amplified by an Icons Collection Fat Boy Gray Ghost model that will shimmer in sunlight like it was machined from a solid alloy billet and polished to a mirror finish. The Reflection finish is created using the physical vapor deposition (PVD) process, also known as thin film coating, in which a solid material is vaporized in a vacuum and deposited onto the surface of a part, in this case the fuel tank and motorcycle fenders. This is accomplished by applying a positive charge to the solid material (an aluminum alloy) and a negative charge to the motorcycle part. Following the deposition process, the part is painted with a standard clear coat finish. PVD has been used in the past by Harley-Davidson to finish some small parts such as tank medallions and exhaust shields. Its use on the Fat Boy Gray Ghost model fenders and fuel tank is the first time PVD has been used on parts this large for a production Harley-Davidson model. The precision of this coating results in a stunning finish that is chrome-like in appearance but is more comprehensive than chrome plating and thus will meet Harley-Davidson standards for corrosion resistance that are not possible with chroming on these parts. Chrome side covers complete the bike’s overall bright finish, complemented by a frame finished in bright silver powder coat. Styling cues inspired by the original Fat Boy model include a round air cleaner, yellow accents on the lower rocker covers, powertrain covers, and tank console insert. Additional details—such as a leather seat valance with lacing and tassels, and a black leather tank strap with laced edging—add to the nostalgic aesthetic. Three-dimensional fuel tank medallions replicate the iconic winged graphic from the original Fat Boy. A commemorative tank console insert is etched with the bike’s unique serialization number, while the Icons Collection medallion is positioned on the rear fender. Lakester cast aluminum wheels, exclusive to the Fat Boy model, emphasize a bold stance. High-performance Michelin Scorcher 11 tires (Front 160/60R18, Rear 240/40R18) enhance the ride. Elevated Performance and Technology

The Fat Boy Gray Ghost model shares the elevated performance and technical features introduced with the 2025 Fat Boy motorcycle. NEW Milwaukee-Eight 117 Custom powertrain is tuned to deliver 101 horsepower (75 kW) and 122 lb. ft. (171 Nm) peak torque, a power increase – 7 percent more horsepower and 3 percent more torque – over the 2024 Fat Boy 114 model. This engine is equipped with a 2-into-2 exhaust with individual catalysts. Mufflers feature advanced lightweight material that works to trim high frequencies and emphasize low frequencies for a powerful sound. Four-valve cylinder heads feature revised combustion chamber shape, oval intake ports and low-profile intake valve seats designed to improve performance and fuel economy. Engine oil is routed from a frame-mounted oil cooler through cylinder head cooling passages. This cylinder head cooling system further optimizes thermal comfort for the rider, especially in low-speed riding situations and hot weather.

NEW Suspension is recalibrated to optimize rider comfort. Dual-bending valve 49 mm forks keep front wheel in contact with the road surface a comfortable ride. Under-seat hydraulic pre-load adjustment allows the rider to maintain optimal rear suspension performance for the prevailing load and road conditions.

NEW Selectable Ride Modes (Road, Rain and Sport) electronically control the performance characteristics of the motorcycle and the level of technology intervention

NEW Rider Safety Enhancements by Harley-Davidson is a collection of technologies designed to enhance rider confidence during unexpected situations or adverse road conditions. Straight Line/ Cornering Antilock Braking System (ABS/C-ABS) Straight Line/Cornering Traction Control System (TCS/C-TCS) Straight Line/Cornering Drag Torque Slip Control (DSCS/C-DSCS) Tire Pressure Monitoring (TPMS)

NEW All-LED Lighting – including headlamp, tail and brake lights and signals – enhance conspicuity.

NEW USB-C Power Port offers faster data transfer than the previous USB-A port, reversible plug orientation, and compatibility with newer devices. The port location is at the front-left side of the motorcycle beneath the fuel tank.

NEW Heated Gear Connectors have been relocated from behind a side panel to the top of the rear fender below the seat where they are much easier to access.

NEW 5-Inch Console-Mounted instrument places an analog speedometer above a multi-function LCD digital display. The rider can use the Trip hand control button to scroll through available information in the LCD display