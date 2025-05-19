New Feature Rich 2025 Yamaha Tracer 7 Motorcycles Arrive!

Looking for a dynamic and exhilarating ride with unmatched levels of comfort and practicality? Then you are going to want to ride these new 2025 Yamaha TRACER 7 and TRACER 7 GT motorcycles!

With a host of new technology upgrades, new ride by wire throttle application and more new features than ever before! With Yamaha’s dual mandate approach, they were developed for riders who seek a thrilling everyday sporty ride and the ability to tackle challenging commutes and long-distance tours. And designed to showcase Yamaha’s Roads of Life philosophy they blend sleek next-generation sporty aesthetics with practical comfort-focused functionality.

While these are currently only available outside of North America at launch there is nothing to say that riders won’t see them come to the USA and Canada shortly.

Check out both new Yamaha Tracer 7 models right here today on Total Motorcycle in our 2025 Yamaha Motorcycle Model Review Guides and while you are there, don’t forget to check out our best-in-class 2026 Motorcycle Model Guides too for the last motorcycle models you won’t see anywhere else in such detail.

Dynamic new TRACER styling & excellent wind protection Compact functional design with a forward-motion aesthetic New LED headlights and fade-in animation position lights Adjustable 90mm taller screen for improved wind protection

Electronic throttle, YRC riding modes & switchable TCS Y-CCT (Yamaha Chip Controlled Throttle) for smoother power delivery Yamaha Ride Control (YRC) with two throttle maps & customizable traction control

Touring-grade suspension with remote pre-load adjustment Adjustable 41mm upside-down forks for enhanced road-holding Monocross linked-type rear shock with rebound damping & remote preload adjustment

Cruise Control for long-distance comfort Activated from third gear & above 40 km/h Speed adjustment in increments of 1km/h or 10km/h

Revised chassis & swingarm with increased rigidity High tensile steel backbone frame for improved stability 40mm longer swingarm for better high-speed cornering confidence

Larger 18L ergonomic fuel tank Designed for long-distance touring Sculpted for easy mounting & dismounting

5-inch TFT display with smartphone connectivity & navigation MyRide app integration for music & call/message notifications Garmin StreetCross app for full map & turn-by-turn navigation Ergonomic switchgear for seamless control

Touring-ready with hard side cases & center stand Full-size hard side cases included (helmet storage capable) Optional top case & included centre stand for easy maintenance

Radially mounted 4-piston dual front disc brakes Strong & consistent braking performance Increased rigidity for balanced force distribution

Torque-rich 690cc EU5+ CP2 engine Smooth, powerful torque with enhanced pulling power A&S (Assist & Slipper) clutch for refined engine braking

Adjustable GT-spec seat & improved ergonomics Wider handlebars & two-part adjustable seat (up to 20mm higher) Improved pillion seat & assist grips for a comfortable ride

GT-spec heated grips & footpegs Heated grips for added rider comfort in cold conditions Rubber-inset footpegs to reduce vibrations & enhance touring comfort



New dynamic & aggressive TRACER styling Compact design with a sporty, forward-motion aesthetic New LED headlights with fade-in animation position lights Sleek, minimal LED taillight enhances the slim, sporty profile

Modern, adjustable suspension Adjustable 41mm upside-down forks for enhanced road-holding Monocross linked-type rear shock with preload & rebound damping adjustments

Larger 18L ergonomic fuel tank Designed for long-distance touring Sculpted for a secure fit & easy mounting/dismounting Textured grips enhance control & comfort

5-inch TFT display with smartphone connectivity & navigation MyRide app integration for music & call/message notifications Garmin StreetCross app for full map & turn-by-turn navigation Ergonomic switchgear for intuitive control

Intuitive switchgear & auto cancel indicators New ergonomic controls for seamless function operation Self-canceling turn signals with lane-change & emergency flash functions

Adjustable seat height & improved ergonomics Wider handlebars & two-part adjustable seat (up to 20mm higher) Improved pillion seat & assist grips for a comfortable ride

Wind protection & knuckle visor Enhanced screen reduces airflow & wind noise for rider comfort Tough knuckle visor offers additional hand protection



Introducing the new 2025 Yamaha Tracer 7 GT…

TRACER 7 GT delivers the ultimate CP2 sport touring experience whether it’s riding the long way home after work or embarking on a cross-continent trip. With exclusive GT features including hard side cases, taller screen, heated grips and powered by a thrilling 690cc engine, the GT is ready to tour.

Carving distant roads on the TRACER 7 GT is a thrilling experience, thanks to its 690cc EU5+ CP2 engine which delivers strong acceleration, even with fully loaded hard side cases, while upside-down forks and a monocross rear shock with remote preload adjuster enhances road-holding stability.

Dynamic forward-motion bodywork with dual LED headlights and animated position lights solidify the bike’s cutting-edge design, while an adjustable comfort seat, electronic-controlled throttle, riding modes and Cruise Control, makes the TRACER 7 GT a legitimate long-distance touring machine.

The 2025 Yamaha TRACER 7 and TRACER 7 GT are set to redefine the middleweight Sport Touring segment with a bold new look and a host of exciting technological upgrades that enhance both long-distance performance and comfort.

Introducing the new 2025 Yamaha Tracer 7…

Experience the freedom and unrivalled versatility of riding the new TRACER 7. Whether getting to work or going away for a weekend, the highly-equipped middleweight sport tourer delivers thrilling CP2-powered performance, long-distance comfort and supreme handling to excite at every curve.

Beauty in every ride

The TRACER 7’s 690cc EU5+ CP2 engine is stacked with linear torque that comes alive throughout the rev range for impressive acceleration, while a revised chassis with increased rigidity and adjustable upside-down front forks provide enhanced road-holding performance to slice through every curve.

Dynamic forward-motion bodywork with dual LED headlights and animated position lights solidify its cutting-edge look, while a refined riding position with adjustable seat height, enhanced screen, Y-CCT throttle, riding modes and Cruise Control make the TRACER 7 ready to conquer any road trip.

Yamaha Motor Europe is pleased to launch the 2025 TRACER 7 and TRACER 7 GT, which showcase Yamaha’s Roads of Life philosophy by blending sleek next-generation sporty aesthetics with practical comfort-focussed functionality.

Developed for riders seeking a thrilling everyday sporty ride and the ability to tackle challenging commutes and long-distance tours, the new TRACER 7 series combine the latest Yamaha technology with refined chassis and ergonomic enhancements to offer a dynamic and exhilarating ride with unmatched levels of comfort and practicality.