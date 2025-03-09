New Media Manager for Beta USA Mina Hami

Beta Motorcycles would like to introduce Mina Hami. She is the newest member of the marketing team. In this role, Mina is focusing on creating high-quality video content that showcases Beta USA’s motorcycle models, race teams, and brand, further strengthening the company’s digital presence and connection with the riding community.

Mina brings a dynamic blend of creativity and technical expertise in video production, storytelling, and digital marketing. With a strong background in motorsports media, she has a passion for capturing the thrill, precision, and performance that define Beta motorcycles. Her work will play a key role in expanding the brand’s reach through engaging and visually compelling content.

“We are thrilled to have Mina join the Beta USA family,” said Bryan Wunsch, Marketing Manager. “Her talent and enthusiasm for the sport will bring a fresh perspective to our media efforts, helping us share the excitement of Beta motorcycles with riders and fans across the country.”

Mina will be producing bike features, behind-the-scenes team coverage, and lifestyle content, giving enthusiasts a closer look at the world of Beta USA. Fans can expect to see her work across Beta USA’s social media channels, website, and promotional materials.

“I’m super stoked to be joining Beta USA! It’s been a wild ride from my early days shooting photos under BluGroove Media as a side hustle—grinding as a freelance creative in the amateur and pro motocross scenes. Now, I get to bring that passion full-time to an established brand, telling the Beta USA story through video—whether it’s the race team, products, dealerships, or the people behind it all. Excited for this journey and to keep pushing my craft to the next level!” said Mina Hami.