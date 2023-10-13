October Ural Demo Days Rain or Shine and Trick-or-Treat!

October Ural Demo Days

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 21

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 28

Rain or Shine, Trick-or-Treat!

Come out to your nearest and favorite Ural dealership on October 21st or 28th

for a Ural get-together and Demo Rides

Test rides, sidecar rides, mingle with other Ural riders and enjoy some coffee and donuts

At Participating Dealers

Check dealers’ listings for schedules and locations below

It’s Halloween Time, Too!

Show your spooky season spirit by wearing a costume and share your pics by tagging us @uralmotorcycles

Should you decide to buy a Ural at the Demo event, get an extra $250 Ural Shop Gift Card on top of current special offers!

Bring friends and see you there!