October Ural Demo Days Rain or Shine and Trick-or-Treat!

October Ural Demo Days
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 21
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 28
Rain or Shine, Trick-or-Treat!
Come out to your nearest and favorite Ural dealership on October 21st or 28th
for a Ural get-together and Demo Rides
Test rides, sidecar rides, mingle with other Ural riders and enjoy some coffee and donuts
At Participating Dealers
Check dealers’ listings for schedules and locations below
It’s Halloween Time, Too!
Show your spooky season spirit by wearing a costume and share your pics by tagging us @uralmotorcycles
Should you decide to buy a Ural at the Demo event, get an extra $250 Ural Shop Gift Card on top of current special offers!
Bring friends and see you there!
Coffee & Donuts
It maybe be chilly or rainy, so enjoy some coffee and donuts on us or whatever treats your dealer has to offer. Hot coffee and delicious snacks will help fortify you for your Ural adventure.
On-Site Demos
Want to experience a Ural for yourself? Here’s your chance! Participating dealers will be offering demo rides to qualified riders. Make sure to bring your driver’s license with motorcycle endorsement, proof of insurance, and any safety gear you might have. Depending on your dealer, the ride could be as the pilot, the sidecar passenger, or both. If you’re already a Ural rider, we’d love for you to stop by to show off your bike, enjoy the fun, and encourage the newbies.
Meet Local Uralistas!
Get a chance to mingle with Ural owners. The Ural family is one of the closest and friendliest groups of riders out there! Come chat, ask questions, and listen to some great stories about adventuring on Urals.
Participating Dealers
We are currently updating the list of participating dealers.
Please check in regularly to see the latest additions.
Arizona
GO AZ Motorcycles
15500 N. Hayden Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
(480) 607-2764
October 21, 2023
On Any Moto
2535 Jackrabbit Ave.
Tuscon, AZ 85745
(520) 269-6606
October 28, 2023
California
Rosso Corsa
1920A Newport Blvd
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
(949) 202-5355
October 28, 2023
Canada
Destination Cycles
#3-73 Eastlake Crest NE
Airdrie, AB T4A 2H4
(403) 948-6940
October 21 and October 28, 2023
International Motorsports
3059 Grandview Highway
Vancouver, BC V5M2E4
(604) 879-0521
October 28, 2023
OVC – Old Vintage Cranks
59 Willow Street North
Acton, ON L7J 1Z8
(519) 853-9269
October 21 and October 28, 2023
Shail’s Motorcycles
3 – 19862 96TH Ave
Langley, BC V1M 3CA
(604) 513-1376
October 28, 2023
Florida
Ural of Daytona
520 W. International Speedway Blvd
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
(386) 323-3777
October 28, 2023
P1 Automotive Miami
2414 SW 8th St.
Miami, FL 33135
(305) 537-9577
October 21, 2023
Georgia
Blue Moon Cycle
752 W. Peachtree St.
Norcross, GA 30071
(770) 447-6945
October 28, 2023 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Illinois
Moto Italia
500 E Vandalia St.
Edwardsville, IL 62025
(618) 692-6770
October 21 and October 28, 2023
Kansas
Outdoor Equipment Solutions
5244 Merriam Dr.
Merriam, KS 66203
(913) 283-7940
October 28, 2023
Massachusetts
Ural NE
649 Massachusetts Ave.
Boxborough, MA 01719
(978) 263-9000
October 21, 2023
North Carolina
Motorcycles of Charlotte
731 Westinghouse Blvd.
Charlotte, NC 28273
(704) 882-6106
October 21, 2023
Oregon
Raceway Ural
2700 19th Street SE #3
Salem, OR 97302
(503) 588-7227
October 28, 2023
Pennsylvania
Kissell Motorsports
5165 E. Pleasant Valley Blvd.
Tyrone, PA 16686
(814) 861-7890
October 21, 2023
Tennessee
Nashville Motorcycle Repair
30 Cleveland Ave
Nashville, TN 37210
(615) 742-4186
October 28, 2023
Texas
Strokers Dallas
9304 Harry Hines Blvd.
Dallas, TX 75235
(214) 357-0707
October 21, 2023
AF1 Racing
9900 N Interstate Hwy 350
Austin, TX 78753
(512) 459-3966
October 21 and October 28, 2023
Washington
Lynnwood Motoplex
17900 Hwy 99
Lynnwood, WA 98037
(425) 774-0505
October 14 (yes, it’s correct), and October 21 2023
Ural Ferndale
5100 Pacific Highway #101
Ferndale, WA 98248
(866) 411-8725
October 21 and October 28, 2023
Wisconsin
St. Croix Ural
2060 Hwy 65 N
New Richmond, WI 54017
(715) 246-2959
October 21 and October 28, 2023