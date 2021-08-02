Breaks Win Streak Record with Brainerd MotoAmerica Superbike Sweep

It was another perfect weekend for Gagne as he led every session in addition to winning both races. After the lights went out, he grabbed the holeshot from pole position and then set the fastest lap of the race on Lap 2 with a 1:29.922, just a tenth off of his qualifying time. That distanced him from the competition, but he kept the hot pace going to amass a comfortable gap. From there, he managed his own race to bring home the win and extend his lead in the championship to 79 points.

Beach continued to make progress in his first Superbike race in over a season and a half. The full-time dirt track racer steadily improved his times and got another top-five start in the second race of the weekend. He was shuffled back to seventh but rode a smart race, advancing to sixth, where he would ultimately finish.

Next up for the Fresh N’ Lean Attack Performance Yamaha Racing team is Round 7 of the MotoAmerica Superbike Championship at the Pittsburgh International Race Complex in Wampum, Pennsylvania, on August 13-15.