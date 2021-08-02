Breaks Win Streak Record with Brainerd MotoAmerica Superbike Sweep

Fresh N’ Lean Attack Performance Yamaha Racing’s Jake Gagne put on another masterclass performance, leading from start to finish for his 11th-consecutive victory in today’s MotoAmerica Superbike Race 2 at the Brainerd International Raceway. The Colorado rider’s impressive streak broke the series record of 10-straight wins that Cameron Beaubier and Josh Hayes had previously accomplished on their Yamaha R1s. JD Beach had another solid ride as a fill-in rider with a sixth-place finish.
It was another perfect weekend for Gagne as he led every session in addition to winning both races. After the lights went out, he grabbed the holeshot from pole position and then set the fastest lap of the race on Lap 2 with a 1:29.922, just a tenth off of his qualifying time. That distanced him from the competition, but he kept the hot pace going to amass a comfortable gap. From there, he managed his own race to bring home the win and extend his lead in the championship to 79 points.
Beach continued to make progress in his first Superbike race in over a season and a half. The full-time dirt track racer steadily improved his times and got another top-five start in the second race of the weekend. He was shuffled back to seventh but rode a smart race, advancing to sixth, where he would ultimately finish.
Next up for the Fresh N’ Lean Attack Performance Yamaha Racing team is Round 7 of the MotoAmerica Superbike Championship at the Pittsburgh International Race Complex in Wampum, Pennsylvania, on August 13-15.
Fresh N’ Lean Attack Performance Yamaha Racing Team Manager
“Unlike yesterday, today was without drama, and it was another perfect race for Jake and the Yamaha R1. Jake has been riding really well, and he took the win-streak record today. This race goes to the team, his crew chief Jon (Cornwell), and our electronics technician, (Darrin) Marshall. They have been doing a great job bringing Jake to such a high level. The crew is really firing on all cylinders. It was also a very enjoyable weekend working with JD again. He progressed every session and did everything the team needed. We are looking forward to our next event at PITT Race.”
Fresh N’ Lean Attack Performance Yamaha Racing
“After yesterday’s drama, I just wanted to have a nice smooth race. We got off to a great start, and I put my head down early to make a gap and kept it clean. It’s pretty surreal to think we’re at 11 in a row, but with a team and motorcycle this great, I’m just doing my part to put this bike where it deserves to be!”
Fresh N’ Lean Attack Performance Yamaha Racing
“Today was a much better day for me. I had less butterflies and felt better on the bike. The team made some good changes for the morning warm-up that made the bike feel a lot better for me on the front end. I also finally started riding naturally and not thinking about what the next step is. We were able to improve the pace today and finish closer to the front. Getting two sixth-place finishes is great after nearly two years off of Superbike. I have to give a big thank you to Yamaha, Fresh N’ Lean, and also Estenson Racing for letting me do this.”