One-two at Lusail with Marc Márquez the race winner and Francesco Bagnaia second

Four wins out of four races so far this year for the Ducati Lenovo Team

Franco Morbidelli is third with the Ducati of the VR46 Racing Team to complete an all-Ducati podium. Fermín Aldeguer and Alex Márquez (Gresini Racing Team) finish fifth and sixth, respectively

Marc Márquez and the Ducati Lenovo Team have triumphed in the Qatar Grand Prix at the Lusail International Circuit. Francesco Bagnaia scored a second-place finish as he made it to the chequered flag close behind his teammate.

After a coming together with his brother Alex at turn one, Márquez battled for the win until the closing stages, when he retook the lead and pulled away for the win. Bagnaia had an excellent start from row four and went from eleventh to second in a bit more than three laps, before crossing the line in third place. He was later promoted to second following a penalty awarded to Viñales after the race.

As the fourth GP of 2025 draws to a close, Márquez now leads the championship standings with 123 points, with Bagnaia third and 26 points behind. The Ducati Lenovo Team is still atop the team standings (220 points), with Ducati leading the way in the manufacturers’ standings (148 points).

The riders of the Ducati Lenovo Team will be back in action in a fortnight’s time at Spain’s ‘Circuito de Jerez’, for the fifth event of the season.

Marc Márquez (#93 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 1st

“The coming together at turn one with Alex was more my fault than his, but despite the missing wing I felt no behaviour change on the bike. I managed the race as I wanted: I saw that Morbidelli was trying to pull away, but I wasn’t worried, as the priority for me was to manage the front-tyre wear. I knew that by riding this way, Pecco would have come closer, and it happened. When he overtook me, my real race started and I pushed a bit more in order to make the difference in the last ten laps.”

Francesco Bagnaia (#63 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 2nd

“All in all, I’m happy with today’s result, as you never know what can happen when you start from eleventh place on the grid. The only thing that upsets me a bit is that on Sunday I’m always a bit more competitive and effective, especially in the early laps, and I manage to complete some overtakes. On Saturday, on the other hand, I always struggle in doing the same, so I need to understand what to do in order to improve and make a step forward. That said, I’m happy with the outcome.”

Luigi Dall’Igna (Ducati Corse General Manager)

“Marc had a very intelligent race craft: he managed the situation a bit and when the time came to start pushing, he set two fastest lap-times in a row, in a quite clean way, so I believe he showed that he was a bit stronger. I’m also happy for Pecco as he had an excellent race after yesterday’s challenges. It wasn’t easy, but he reacted the way he knows and I’m happy for him and his team.”