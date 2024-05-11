Overland Expo West Overlanding Event – May 17-19 – Flagstaff

WHAT: (Overland Expo West), the world’s premier consumer overlanding event, takes place May 17-19 in Flagstaff. Overlanding is when consumers travel by vehicle focusing on exploration and adventure – and where the journey is at the heart of the experience. No other event features a gathering of so many overland legends, authors, and experts. Overland Expo West offers more than 300 session-hours of incredible programs, 150+ different classes, slideshows, demonstrations, and activities—taught by 100+ instructors and presenters from around the world. Specifically, you will see the latest overlanding vehicles, motorcycles, accessories, and technology as well as camping gear, recovery and safety gear, apparel, and accessories.

WHEN: May 17-19, 2024

Friday, May 17, 2024, 8:00AM – 5:00PM

Saturday, May 18, 2024, 8:00AM – 5:00PM

Sunday, May 19, 2024, 9:00AM – 3:00PM

WHERE: Fort Tuthill County Park

WHAT’S NEW:

2024 Ultimate Build Vehicle and Motorcycle (a new vehicle/motorcycle outfitted with the latest adventure gear): The GMC Canyon AT4X, for off-roading capabilities with a new exterior, a redesigned interior, a host of extreme off-roading hardware and the 2024 Ural Gear Up Standard: a tried-and-true classic, with distinctive retro styling, three wheels, and a sidecar.

New sixth generation Toyota Four Runner, a powerful hybrid Trailhunter option boasting 326hp, combining off-road capability with eco-friendly performance, offering enthusiasts a long-awaited refresh in an iconic adventure vehicle

The INEOS Grenadier (a serious 4×4 off-roader)

Overlanding icons including: Amanda Zito (@blindthistle), Brittany, Eric, and Caspian Highland (@HourlessLife) and Harrison Schoen (@harry.schoen)

Overland Expo Foundation raffle supporting the Overland Expo Foundation, providing scholarships for overlanders supports organizations maintaining access to public lands

EVENT SCHEDULE — OVERLAND EXPO 2024 WEST

FRIDAY, MAY 17, 2024 8am-5pm: Show Hours 400+ Exhibitors

Educational Programming

Motorcycle Demos

INEOS Grenadier “Built On Purpose” Ride & Drive Course

ADV Skills Area Sponsored by Fieldcraft Survival

Oasis Bar & Food Court Sponsored by XPLOR

Navajo Ramada Bar & Food Court Sponsored by ICECO

Roundtable Pavilion Sponsored by Goverland

Culinary + Backcountry Skills Area Sponsored by Bushwakka Adventure Gear USA

Overland Essentials Area Sponsored by Goal Zero

Storytelling Pavilion Sponsored by K&N Filters 11:30am-1:30pm: Launch and Learn Sponsored by Unicat 5pm-7pm: Maxxis Tires Happy Hour 7pm-9pm: Rider Justice Moto Party + Raffle 7pm-9pm: Overland Expo Film Festival Sponsored by GOAT BOXCO SATURDAY, MAY 18, 2024 8am-5pm: Show Hours 400+ Exhibitors

Educational Programming

Motorcycle Demos

INEOS Grenadier “Built On Purpose” Ride & Drive Course

ADV Skills Area Sponsored by Fieldcraft Survival

Oasis Bar & Food Court Sponsored by XPLOR

Navajo Ramada Bar & Food Court Sponsored by ICECO

Roundtable Pavilion Sponsored by Goverland

Culinary + Backcountry Skills Area Sponsored by Bushwakka Adventure Gear USA

Overland Essentials Area Sponsored by Goal Zero

Storytelling Pavilion Sponsored by K&N Filters 11:30am-1:30pm: Launch and Learn Sponsored by Arctic Trucks North America 5pm-7pm: Barebones Happy Hour 7pm-9pm: Overland Expo Foundation Charity Raffle SUNDAY, MAY 19, 2024 9am-3pm: Show Hours 400+ Exhibitors

Educational Programming

Motorcycle Demos

INEOS Grenadier “Built On Purpose” Ride & Drive Course

ADV Skills Area Sponsored by Fieldcraft Survival

Oasis Bar & Food Court Sponsored by XPLOR

Navajo Ramada Bar & Food Court Sponsored by ICECO

Roundtable Pavilion Sponsored by Goverland

Culinary + Backcountry Skills Area Sponsored by Bushwakka Adventure Gear USA

Overland Essentials Area Sponsored by Goal Zero

Storytelling Pavilion Sponsored by K&N Filters



OVERLANDING STATISTICS: