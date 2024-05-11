Overland Expo West Overlanding Event – May 17-19 – Flagstaff

WHAT: (Overland Expo West), the world’s premier consumer overlanding event, takes place May 17-19 in Flagstaff. Overlanding is when consumers travel by vehicle focusing on exploration and adventure – and where the journey is at the heart of the experience. No other event features a gathering of so many overland legends, authors, and experts. Overland Expo West offers more than 300 session-hours of incredible programs, 150+ different classes, slideshows, demonstrations, and activities—taught by 100+ instructors and presenters from around the world. Specifically, you will see the latest overlanding vehicles, motorcycles, accessories, and technology as well as camping gear, recovery and safety gear, apparel, and accessories.
WHEN: May 17-19, 2024
- Friday, May 17, 2024, 8:00AM – 5:00PM
- Saturday, May 18, 2024, 8:00AM – 5:00PM
- Sunday, May 19, 2024, 9:00AM – 3:00PM
WHERE: Fort Tuthill County Park
WHAT’S NEW:
- 2024 Ultimate Build Vehicle and Motorcycle (a new vehicle/motorcycle outfitted with the latest adventure gear): The GMC Canyon AT4X, for off-roading capabilities with a new exterior, a redesigned interior, a host of extreme off-roading hardware and the 2024 Ural Gear Up Standard: a tried-and-true classic, with distinctive retro styling, three wheels, and a sidecar.
- New sixth generation Toyota Four Runner, a powerful hybrid Trailhunter option boasting 326hp, combining off-road capability with eco-friendly performance, offering enthusiasts a long-awaited refresh in an iconic adventure vehicle
- The INEOS Grenadier (a serious 4×4 off-roader)
- Overlanding icons including: Amanda Zito (@blindthistle), Brittany, Eric, and Caspian Highland (@HourlessLife) and Harrison Schoen (@harry.schoen)
- Overland Expo Foundation raffle supporting the Overland Expo Foundation, providing scholarships for overlanders supports organizations maintaining access to public lands
EVENT SCHEDULE — OVERLAND EXPO 2024 WEST
FRIDAY, MAY 17, 2024
8am-5pm: Show Hours
- 400+ Exhibitors
- Educational Programming
- Motorcycle Demos
- INEOS Grenadier “Built On Purpose” Ride & Drive Course
- ADV Skills Area Sponsored by Fieldcraft Survival
- Oasis Bar & Food Court Sponsored by XPLOR
- Navajo Ramada Bar & Food Court Sponsored by ICECO
- Roundtable Pavilion Sponsored by Goverland
- Culinary + Backcountry Skills Area Sponsored by Bushwakka Adventure Gear USA
- Overland Essentials Area Sponsored by Goal Zero
- Storytelling Pavilion Sponsored by K&N Filters
11:30am-1:30pm: Launch and Learn Sponsored by Unicat
5pm-7pm: Maxxis Tires Happy Hour
7pm-9pm: Rider Justice Moto Party + Raffle
7pm-9pm: Overland Expo Film Festival Sponsored by GOAT BOXCO
SATURDAY, MAY 18, 2024
8am-5pm: Show Hours
- 400+ Exhibitors
- Educational Programming
- Motorcycle Demos
- INEOS Grenadier “Built On Purpose” Ride & Drive Course
- ADV Skills Area Sponsored by Fieldcraft Survival
- Oasis Bar & Food Court Sponsored by XPLOR
- Navajo Ramada Bar & Food Court Sponsored by ICECO
- Roundtable Pavilion Sponsored by Goverland
- Culinary + Backcountry Skills Area Sponsored by Bushwakka Adventure Gear USA
- Overland Essentials Area Sponsored by Goal Zero
- Storytelling Pavilion Sponsored by K&N Filters
11:30am-1:30pm: Launch and Learn Sponsored by Arctic Trucks North America
5pm-7pm: Barebones Happy Hour
7pm-9pm: Overland Expo Foundation Charity Raffle
SUNDAY, MAY 19, 2024
9am-3pm: Show Hours
- 400+ Exhibitors
- Educational Programming
- Motorcycle Demos
- INEOS Grenadier “Built On Purpose” Ride & Drive Course
- ADV Skills Area Sponsored by Fieldcraft Survival
- Oasis Bar & Food Court Sponsored by XPLOR
- Navajo Ramada Bar & Food Court Sponsored by ICECO
- Roundtable Pavilion Sponsored by Goverland
- Culinary + Backcountry Skills Area Sponsored by Bushwakka Adventure Gear USA
- Overland Essentials Area Sponsored by Goal Zero
- Storytelling Pavilion Sponsored by K&N Filters
OVERLANDING STATISTICS:
- 15% increase in sales in overlanding vehicles in 2023 compared to 2022
- In 2023, a 20% increase in overlanding activities compared to the 2022 year
- The overlanding vehicle market size is estimated to grow from $14.9 billion in 2022 to $16.1 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%.
- By 2027, the off-road vehicle market share is anticipated to achieve a value of $21.06 billion at a CAGR of more than 6%.
- 30% increase in overlanding events, such as Overland Expo in 2023