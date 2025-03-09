Pininfarina celebrates its 95th anniversary with an exclusive event, and Vmoto participates with the APD project.
On the occasion of Pininfarina’s 95th anniversary, Vmoto, a leader in the urban electric mobility sector, participated in a special event that celebrated the long and fruitful collaboration between the two brands.
Vmoto attends the Pininfarina event “Design and Performance in Motion” dedicated to the theme “Shaping 2-Wheel Aerodynamics” with the APD concept.
From the wind tunnel to the APD maxi scooter: the role of Pininfarina and Vmoto in designing advanced solutions.
An exclusive meeting to showcase the collaboration between Vmoto and Pininfarina: design, technology, and aerodynamics at the heart of the event.
Cambiano, March 6, 2025.
On the occasion of Pininfarina’s 95th anniversary, Vmoto, a global leader in the electric mobility sector, participated in the exclusive celebration of the long and fruitful collaboration between the two companies. The ceremony took place at Pininfarina’s historic headquarters in Cambiano and included an exclusive meeting with Pininfarina’s management and other strategic partners to discuss the creation of innovative and successful projects, such as the APD maxi-scooter.
During the meeting, Graziano Milone, President | Strategy & Business Developments and Global CMO at Vmoto International, shared the experience of working with the renowned Turin-based design house, highlighting the key aspects of the APD project.
Pininfarina’s wind tunnel played a crucial role in the design of the Vmoto scooter; enhancing the optimization of aerodynamic performance and demonstrating how the intersection of design, technology, and sustainable mobility can generate unique solutions.
The event also featured the presentation of other successful case studies born from the collaboration between Pininfarina and its partners, reaffirming their ongoing commitment to sustainable and innovative solutions. After the discussion, guests had the opportunity to visit the wind tunnel, a testament to innovation, where they could learn about the cutting-edge processes and technologies used to enhance the performance of vehicles developed in collaboration with Pininfarina.
This event was particularly significant not only for commemorating Pininfarina’s 95 years of history and celebrating the fantastic performance of the Wind Tunnel, but also for emphasizing one of Vmoto’s goals: facilitating the transition from combustion vehicles to electric, making it simpler and faster.
With Pininfarina, we have created a product that combines style, innovation, and high performance, proving that electric can truly be the best choice.
The collaboration with Pininfarina has confirmed Vmoto’s commitment to paving the way to definitively establish the electric vehicle as a viable and mature alternative to traditional ones. For this, we thank Pininfarina, which we consider not only the greatest and most iconic design center in the world but also the only one capable of combining all these characteristics in the design of a two- or four-wheeled vehicle.
