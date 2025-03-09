Vmoto attends the Pininfarina event “Design and Performance in Motion” dedicated to the theme “Shaping 2-Wheel Aerodynamics” with the APD concept.

From the wind tunnel to the APD maxi scooter: the role of Pininfarina and Vmoto in designing advanced solutions.

An exclusive meeting to showcase the collaboration between Vmoto and Pininfarina: design, technology, and aerodynamics at the heart of the event.

Cambiano, March 6, 2025.

On the occasion of Pininfarina’s 95th anniversary, Vmoto, a global leader in the electric mobility sector, participated in the exclusive celebration of the long and fruitful collaboration between the two companies. The ceremony took place at Pininfarina’s historic headquarters in Cambiano and included an exclusive meeting with Pininfarina’s management and other strategic partners to discuss the creation of innovative and successful projects, such as the APD maxi-scooter.

During the meeting, Graziano Milone, President | Strategy & Business Developments and Global CMO at Vmoto International, shared the experience of working with the renowned Turin-based design house, highlighting the key aspects of the APD project.

Pininfarina’s wind tunnel played a crucial role in the design of the Vmoto scooter; enhancing the optimization of aerodynamic performance and demonstrating how the intersection of design, technology, and sustainable mobility can generate unique solutions.