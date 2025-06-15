Pirelli supersoft development star of Misano with Razgatlioğlu

· After his victory in Race1, Toprak Razgatlioğlu (BMW) dominated Sunday’s two races at the Pirelli Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK Round: in the Superpole Race ahead of Alex Lowes (Bimota) and Andrea Locatelli (Yamaha), in Race2 he got the better of Ducati riders Nicolò Bulega and Alvaro Bautista. At Misano, Razgatlioğlu scored a splendid hat-trick, replicating what he had already achieved in 2024. Both races were held in very high track temperatures, with 47°C for the Superpole Race, rising to 57°C in Race2 – about 10°C more than the same races in 2024. · For both the Superpole Race and Race2, Razgatlioğlu chose the same tyres: standard SC1 medium at the front and supersoft E0126 development at the rear. This was also the most popular combination for the long race, apart from Sam Lowes and Scott Redding (Ducati) and Garret Gerloff (Kawasaki), who opted for the hard SC2 front. In the Superpole Race, most of the riders used the new extrasoft E0479 development rear. Apart from Razgatlioğlu, the only ones to choose the supersoft E0126 for the short race were poleman Nicolò Bulega, Sam Lowes, Iker Lecuona (Honda) and Michael Van Der Mark (BMW). At the front, the standard SC1 was the reference in both races. · As in Race1, the overall time of Race2 was also improved compared to last year. Razgatlioğlu finished the 21 laps in 32’54.968, with an average lap improvement of more than half a second. · Can Onu (Yamaha) won WorldSSP Race2 on SC1 front and SCX rear tyres, chosen, as yesterday, by all riders on the grid. The race started with 55°C of asphalt, in line with yesterday’s temperature, and 11°C more compared to 2024. With the new supersoft, very fast races even in very high temperatures



“This year, temperatures in Misano were very high, above 50°C and on average about ten degrees higher than last season’s, a condition that allowed us to have further feedback on the supersoft development, after the already positive ones at Assen and Cremona. Also on this occasion, the E0126 performed very well, allowing Razgatlioğlu to win all three races of the weekend. In addition, this solution has shown great consistency over distances, also significantly improving total race time and pace in both Race1 and Race2 compared to 2024. This is an important step in the development of new solutions: after the good performance of the E0125 soft, the supersoft is also confirmed round after round as an effective all-round solution. The debut of the extrasoft E0479 development was also very positive: not only did it set a new track record yesterday, being very fast on the flying lap, but it was also the most popular choice for the ten laps of today’s Superpole Race, thanks to the consistency of performance demonstrated over the distance. A very positive sign that will now have to be properly verified on other circuits and in other conditions.”