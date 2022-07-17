Points on Sunday at Donington for GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team

GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team’s Garrett Gerloff collected more points in Race 2, finishing 11th, with Kohta Nozane making a pair of great comebacks despite missing out on points.

In the Superpole Race, both Gerloff and Nozane made a good start to gain places on the opening lap. Unfortunately, the American got stuck in the group and eventually just missed out on a top nine spot, seeing him start on the fourth row for Race 2. On the other side of the garage, Nozane made a solid recovery to finish 17th.

Afterwards, in the hotter Race 2, the #31 rider faced a complicated start and fought until the very end for a top 10 position, missing out by just 0.084s. His Japanese teammate enjoyed another strong first lap and eventually matched his result from the SPRC.

The GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK will be back in action soon for the sixth round of the WorldSBK campaign in Most, Czech Republic, on 29-31 July.

Garrett Gerloff: SPRC – P10 / Race 2 – P11

“We tried our best to make improvements on the bike but it was a difficult time here in Donington. I had a couple of great starts but the first laps were not easy. I tried to fight back through, but we’re struggling with stability. We need to understand what happened here but we took some good data that will be useful for Most.”

Kohta Nozane: SPRC – P17 / Race 2 – P17

“Today we made some progress and did two good comebacks. The speed was not bad compared to yesterday, even though I’m disappointed for not taking points. Anyway, we have to move on and keep working for the next round, we know we can do better and I’m eager to prove it at Most, which luckily will be in just two weeks.”