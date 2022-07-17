In WorldSSP it’s a double win for Aegerter who increases his championship lead

FOCUS ON THE SUPERPOLE RACE (asphalt: 40°C / air: 26°C) For the first time this season, the rear SCQ was the undisputed protagonist of the 10 laps in the Superpole Race held on Sunday morning. In fact, no fewer than 16 out of the 25 riders on the grid chose to use it. These included basically all the Kawasaki, Yamaha, and BMW riders, whereas the Ducati riders (including Álvaro Bautista) and the Honda riders opted for the SCX, the same solution already used in Race 1. Choices for the rear, on the other hand, remained relative to each rider’s style, which is why some opted for the standard SC1 (like defending World Champion Toprak Razgatlioglu) whilst others preferred the A0674 SC1 development tyre (like Rea, Lowes, Redding, and Bautista). Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK) reiterated his performance yesterday in Race 1, also taking the Superpole Race ahead of Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK). Scott Redding (BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team), third across the line, took home his first podium position with BMW. Toprak Razgatlioglu TYRES IN ACTION IN RACE 2 WorldSBK (asphalt: 46°C / air: 30°C) For Race 2, the riders confirmed their tyre choices from Race 1, so all were on the SCX at the rear, whereas different choices were made for the front. Once again in this race, Toprak Razgatlioglu proved to be uncatchable, but Jonathan Rea and Álvaro Bautista were certainly not standing by watching and this final race of the weekend was no walk in the park for the Turkish Yamaha rider. In the end, he managed to win but with an advantage of just over one second ahead of the Spanish Ducati rider and 2.5 seconds ahead of Rea. Jonathan Rea, Toprak Razgatlioglu, Alvaro Bautista WorldSSP (asphalt: 40°C / air: 28°C) There were few surprises for the second Supersport race of the weekend in terms of both tyres and race results. As happened yesterday in Race 1, the front SC1 and the rear SCX confirmed their status as the ideal compounds for this track and the recorded temperatures, therefore confirmed by all the riders for Race 2 as well. The winner was also the same: Dominique Aegerter (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) took his ninth straight victory of the season, leaving Donington Park with a nice double win. After the one he took yesterday, it was another nice second place for Lorenzo Baldassarri (Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team), whereas Nicolò Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) rounded out the podium after his unfortunate result in Race 1. Dominique Aegerter For more details on the tyres used in the race by the individual riders in the WorldSBK and WorldSSP classes, please see the sheets attached to this press release. GIORGIO BARBIER, MOTORCYCLE RACING DIRECTOR “The solutions we had chosen for this round all performed extremely well, as demonstrated by the race pace and the broken records. The rear SCQ compound tyre certainly deserves an honourable mention, chosen for the first time this year by most of the riders for the Superpole Race. With rather high temperatures and on a track with little grip, the SCQ proved that it can guarantee outstanding performance combined with extremely reduced levels of degradation. The SCX confirmed its status as an extremely versatile and ideal choice for long races. Races which were all thrilling all the way to the last lap this weekend and with Razgatlioglu’s victories, the championship is as wide open as ever. The next round will be in Most where we’ll have some interesting surprises in store where tyre allocation is concerned.”