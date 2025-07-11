Positive sensations for Aprilia Racing in Germany

MARCO BEZZECCHI SEVENTH ON THE SACHSENRING TO GO STRAIGHT THROUGH TO Q2. LORENZO SAVADORI CONTINUES DEVELOPMENT OF THE RS-GP25
The first day of practice on the Sachsenring Circuit ended with positive feedback for Aprilia Racing. Marco Bezzecchi started off Friday with a third place in FP1, confirming his growing feeling with the RS-GP25. In the opening moments of the practice session, he fell victim to a crash on turn 13, luckily with no consequences. Back on the track right away, he finished with the seventh-best time, which puts him straight through to Q2.
Lorenzo Savadori carried on with the development programme on the RS-GP25. The Italian rider finished twentieth, which means that he’ll have to go through Q1 on Saturday.
The important thing is that we started off the weekend well, despite the small crash in the practice session. If it rains on Saturday, we’ll try to adapt quickly. The conditions are always different in the wet, but I remember that there was good grip last time I rode in the wet here. This positive trend is the fruit of lots of hard work done since the beginning of the year. I feel better on the bike – I have a good handle on it – so I have the confidence to be able to push.
This is a rather new track for me, so I need to turn some laps to gain confidence and understand its timing and flow, because it has a unique layout, especially on the slow part. We focused on testing some upgrades and managing tyre wear. We are demonstrating that the bike is versatile on any type of track.
We achieved the goal of going straight through to Q2 as early as Friday with Bezzecchi, so we are satisfied. Marco’s approach was outstanding, starting off well from FP1 on a track that is historically not a friendly one for Aprilia. Now we need to analyse all the data well in order to be ready with the right tyre choice for the sprint race. We are continuing development with Lorenzo, aiming to confirm the good positive trend of recent races.
