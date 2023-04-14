Q&A: 2023 TRIUMPH STREET TRIPLE 765’s

Triumph headed to Jerez, Spain to showcase the new Street Triple 765 R and RS to the global motorcycle press – and we gave our fans and followers the chance to get involved and send us their questions about the new bike. Here’s everything you wanted to know about the new Street Triple line-up, answered by the Triumph team.

Q: HOW MANY CYLINDERS DO THE BIKES HAVE?

A: Just like every Street Triple from it’s launch in 2007, our three cylinder engine delivers a unique combination of exhilarating power and torque.

Q: WHY DID YOU LET GO OF THE 675 ENGINE?

A: We chose to upgrade to the 765 engine to deliver more power and torque, but in the same overall size footprint, to make the Street Triple ride even more exhilarating.

Q: IS THE ENGINE REDESIGNED?

A: The new generation has had a major engine update based on the insights we’ve gained as the exclusive engine supplier to the FIM Moto2™ World Championship.

Q: IS THIS THE ENGINE USED IN THE MOTO2™ PROGRAM?

A: yes, the Street Triple’s 765 engine is the same platform currently powering the Moto2™ Championship.

Q: WHAT ARE THE PERFORMANCE DETAILS OF THE NEW STREET TRIPLES?

A: The new generation has a major step up in power (+2PS on the R and +7PS on the new RS) alongside the new gearing, which delivers a really noticeable step up in performance, with sharper engine response and faster acceleration.

Q: ARE THE TANKS THE SAME ON THE NEW 2023 R AND RS?

A: The tank design has been updated to deliver a more aggressive stance and style.

Q: WHAT COLOURS ARE AVAILABLE?

A: The Street Triple RS comes in three colour options, Silver Ice, Carnival red and Cosmic Yellow. The new Street Triple R comes in two colour options, Silver Ice and Crystal White.

Q: SOMETIMES I TAKE A PILLION, IS THE REAR SEAT AND FOOTPEGS POSITION THE SAME AS MY 2018 STREET RS?

A: Yes, the footpegs are the same, however the position has been re-optimised for the new bike.

Q: WHAT DOES THE BIKE WEIGH?

A: Fuelled up and ready to ride, the wet weight of the R is 189kg and the RS 188kg.

Q: WHAT IS FUEL CONSUMPTION LIKE?

A: The new Streets’ both have a fuel consumption of 52.5 mpg (EURO 5.)

Q: WHAT ARE THE RELEASE DATES?

A: Bikes will start to arrive in global dealerships imminently. Contact your local dealer now to find out the details for your local area.

Q: HOW MANY PEOPLE WORKED ON THIS BIKE, ACROSS ALL DEPARTMENTS?

A: As with every Triumph, the design, prototype, testing and manufacturing involves our entire team, drawing on their knowledge and experience.

Q: CAN I PLEASE GET ONE OF THESE ON DEMO FOR A FEW DAYS?

A: Contact your local dealer to take a test ride on the new Street Triple 765 R and RS.

Q: DOES THE RS HAVE CRUISE CONTROL?

A: Cruise control can now be fitted to the RS as an accessory for the first time.

Q: DOES IT HAVE AN UPDATED IMU?

A: The new 2023 line up comes with a new IMU, with optimised cornering, ABS and switchable optimised cornering traction control.

Q: WHAT WOULD THE DIFFERENCES BE IF I TRADED IN MY 2019 R FOR THE 2023 R?

A: The new 2023 Street Triple R comes with more power, more torque, higher specification technology, a more aggressive stance and style and changes to the geometry, that all add up to a better ride and even bigger smile.