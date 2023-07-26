Ready to get back to WorldSBK action Autodrom Most Czechia

Next Stop Most for Aegerter and Gardner ahead of Summer Break

Dominique Aegerter and Remy Gardner are ready to get back to action on 28th-30th July at Autodrom Most, Czechia, for the eighth round of the 2023 season.

The GYTR GRT Yamaha pair will enjoy the Czech soil for the first time on their Yamaha R1 machines, with both having little knowledge of the track. Aegerter had the chance to ride there during his WorldSSP campaigns, and Gardner’s last time at Autodrom Most goes back to 2015, meaning the Aussie might need a bit of adaptation time.

Some corners were resurfaced ahead of last year’s race, giving the riders a fresh challenge with the tyre management. The same could be said for this year, as Gardner’s Crew Chief Damiano Evangelisti states: “The round we had in 2022 wasn’t too bad honestly. We tried to be very careful despite still struggling with the tyres as some sections had just got resurfaced, which meant that parts were very aggressive on the tyre wear. One year later, things should be a bit better, so the idea is to go with the setup we used last year as a starting point, then focus on having a good lap time to be able to get a good starting position for the races.”

Ahead of the World Superbike summer break, the GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team is keen to head into the time off with a solid weekend, as Team Manager Filippo Conti explains: “Last year in Most we were quite fast, which gives us confidence ahead of the race weekend. Moreover, we showed promising speed in the previous rounds, although still not showing our full potential. We know we can be fast and I’m confident we can prove it on track.”

Aegerter is ready to return to action: “I cannot wait to ride again, for sure we’ll face a tricky circuit. The first chicane is very slow, but overall I like the layout and the track, having both good and not so good memories there. We enjoyed a bit of training with standard bikes in the Yamaha Racing Experience in Mugello last week and I’m now eager to be back on the Superbike machine and aiming to be more competitive. Honestly the last two rounds were not as good as we expected and we were not where we should be, it’s time to reverse the trend. I hope I’ll feel good with my arm which got operated on ahead of the Misano round, and is getting better each day.”

Gardner is keen to fight as well: “It won’t be my first time at the Autodrom Most, but the last time was eight years ago! I might be in trouble when it comes to remembering the layout overall, but I remember I enjoyed the layout quite a lot. So, I think we can have a good weekend there and I’m looking forward to riding once again, hoping to be in good shape for the race weekend.”