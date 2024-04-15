Record-breaking races at GP of the Americas Moto2 & Moto3

The Grand Prix of the Americas, held in Austin, Texas, gave Pirelli the chance to highlight the potential of their tyres, thanks to which the Moto2 and Moto3 Championship riders broke all the track records, from the all-time best lap to the best race lap, as well as riding significantly faster races.

In fact, the races were faster with Pirelli than in 2023, by more than 1 second per lap in Moto2™ and 1.6 seconds in Moto3™.

Winning in Moto2™ was Sergio Garcia (MT Helmets-MSI/Boscoscuro), whereas in Moto3™ David Alonso (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team/CFMOTO), topped of a perfect weekend – where he had been in the lead in every session – by winning the race. Increasingly faster and consistent progress



“We are extremely satisfied with the way our tyres performed in the GP of the Americas. As always, we base our judgement on objective data. In similar temperature conditions as in 2023, in Moto2, the race time was 17 seconds faster with an average improvement on lap times of more than 1 second, whereas in Moto3, the race duration was 22.5 seconds shorter, which means that the riders were an impressive 1.6 seconds faster per lap compared with last year. In addition to this, both categories also set new race lap records, significantly improving on the previous times and, what’s more, on Saturday they also set new all-time track records. Considering that this is the first time for us racing on this track, I think that these are truly outstanding results. The riders are increasingly faster and GP after GP, we can see progress for everyone. I’d like to point out that in Moto2, out of the top 8 riders, there are different frame makers and the riders on the podium race for three different teams, which means that the playing field is extremely level. With this GP in the books, we are now focusing on the next one. Immediately following the Grand Prix de España, which will be raced in Jerez, the riders will have a day of testing on the Andalusian circuit, so that will also be a good opportunity to put some miles on our tyres and get to know them better, because there is still potential there which just needs to be tapped into.” Moto2™ · Choices were almost unanimous among the riders for the rear tyre in the race. In fact, 27 out of 29 riders used the soft SC0 compound. The only ones to use the medium SC1 were Bo Bendsneyder (Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP Tea/Kalex) and Somkiat Chantra (IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia/Kalex). At the front, the medium SC2 was chosen by 18 riders, with the remaining 11 opting for the soft SC1. Ai Ogura (MT Helmets-MSI/Boscoscuro) was the only rider to use the hard SC3. · Sergio Garcia (MT Helmets-MSI/Boscoscuro) won the race with a time of 34:25.954, which is 17 seconds faster than the 2023 time done in similar conditions, with an average improvement per lap of 1.1 seconds. The Spaniard, as well as hometown hero Joe Roberts (OnlyFans American Racing Team/Kalex), second across the finish line, used the SC2 front tyre, whereas third-place finisher Fermin Aldeguer (SPA Beta Tools SpeedUp/Boscoscuro) preferred the SC1. · The new race lap record in 2’08.210 on the sixth lap went to Alonso Lopez (Beta Tools SpeedUp/Boscoscuro), 9 tenths of a second better than the race lap record set by Aron Canet in 2022. Moto3™ · David Alonso (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team/CFMOTO) won using the medium SC2 on both the front and rear. An amazing 21 out of the 23 riders on the starting grid opted for the medium SC2 at the front, whereas choices for the rear were more varied, with 13 riders on the medium SC2 and 10 on the soft SC1. Both the rear tyres performed well, as the top five riders demonstrate. The winner, Angel Piqueras (Leopard Racing/HONDA), and David Munoz (BOE Motorsports/KTM) used the SC2, whereas Daniel Holgado (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3/GASGAS) and Ryusei Yamanaka (JPN MT Helmets-MSI/KTM) chose the SC1. · The race duration time (31:38.427), raced with 30°C asphalt temperature and 20°C air temperature, was 22.5 seconds faster than in 2023 (32:01.062) with similar conditions in terms of asphalt/air temperatures. This translates into an average improvement per lap of more than 1.6 seconds. · Daniel Holgado (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3/GASGAS) set the new race lap record in 2’14.866 on the ninth of 16 laps, breaking the record Aron Canet had set in 2017 by more than 7 tenths of a second.