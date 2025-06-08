Red Bull KTM own both classes at MXGP Grand Prix of Latvia

Jeffrey Herlings and Sacha Coenen will reflect fondly on the 2025 Grand Prix of Latvia as the pair ruled MXGP and MX2 through the rough sandy Kegums soil. The eleventh round of the season was played out in sunny weather and the Dutchman and Belgian were accompanied by Lucas Coenen and Simon Laengenfelder for spoils as Red Bull KTM logged 1st and 2nd in both categories and claimed three of the four motos. From 11 Grands Prix this year the team have won four in MXGP and seven in MX2.

Jeffrey Herlings goes 1-1-1 with the KTM 450 SX-F for his second victory in the space of a week

Lucas Coenen notches six podiums in a row and closes the gap to the top of the MXGP standings

A first MX2 overall win of the season for Sacha Coenen with 1-2 results and the fourth trip to the podium this term for the 18-year-old

Simon Laengenfelder finishes P2 but ascends to the top of the MX2 championship again as Andrea Adamo suffers with back pain and picks up points for 10th overall

MXGP finally breathes after the triple header and will reconvene at Matterley Basin for the British Grand Prix in two weeks

MXGP changed country, track and surface for the first Grand Prix to open the second half of the 2025 campaign. The series travelled from Germany to Latvia, from the tight and undulating confines of Talkessel to the more open and flatter layout of Kegums and from rutted hardpack to loose, sandy and bumpy terrain. The climate continued to vary for the FIM Motocross World Championship in the wake of the German sunshine/showers and Kegums was largely bright and warm on Saturday for the MXGP and MX2 classes, graced with another full European program.

On Saturday Jeffrey Herlings and Lucas Coenen left the MXGP Qualification Heat with a 1-2. The Dutchman collected his first Saturday win of 2025 and therefore 10 points and Pole Position. Coenen was close behind in 2nd. In MX2 Simon Laengenfelder controlled proceedings for his second victory of the year while Andrea Adamo and Sacha Coenen had to pick up from a multi-rider crash and recover to P11 and P13 respectively.

The skies remained largely blue on Sunday while the race action were mostly orange. Herlings and Coenen made decent starts in the first moto and Herlings checked out from the first lap, controlled the distance and eventually led the young Belgian to the line by less than two seconds (but almost a minute in front of everyone else). The second moto was a replay: Coenen holeshotted (for the ninth time; triple the quantity of any other rider) but Herlings grabbed P1 and then built his cushion to record a first 1-1 of the season, his second GP win in a row and the 109th of his career. The accumulation of 60 points pushes him to 9th in the standings. Coenen, with a 2-2, now has seven trophies for the year and is just 26 points from the red plate.

Sacha Coenen holeshotted and won the first MX2 race despite late pressure from Laengenfelder who finished 2nd. Coenen took the flag for the second time in 2025. Adamo, with back pain from Saturday, fought back from a crash to take 11th (his lowest classification so far). In the second race Simon and Sacha swapped roles as the German earned P1 out of the first corner. Again, the KTM 250 SX-Fs marked the difference at the front of the field. Laengenfelder seemed to be cruising to a sixth moto win until he made a mistake on the final lap and dropped to 3rd. Kay de Wolf inherited the lead from Coenen but the 1-2 by the Belgian gave him a first overall GP win of the year. Laengenfelder walked the second step of the box; still his sixth top three appearance of the term and establishing a championship standings margin of 27 points over Adamo. The Italian jumped across the line in 9th for 10th overall after a challenging day.

The Grand Prix also opened round 9 of 12 in the 2025 EMX125 European Championship and the latest chapter of a bright story for the KTM Racestore Factory Rookies squad. Nicolo Alvisi won another moto and picked up more silverware last week in Germany and was 2nd overall at Kegums on the KTM 125 SX with a 1-2 card. The Italian is 28 points ahead of the rest in the series. Following the EMX125 outings were the two motos for EMX250 and the SS24 Gabriel KTM team for round 8 of 13. Gyan Doensen rode the KTM 250 SX-F to a 3-3 for his second podium result of the year. The talented Dutch youngster has risen to 4th in the standings.

France, Germany and now Latvia: MXGP has earned a break and will cool engines before the British Grand Prix at Matterly Basin in England on June 21-22.

Jeffrey Herlings, 1st and 1st for 1st overall in MXGP: “Really good! Let’s repeat this nine more times! I’m really thankful. Lucas and Romain [Febvre] were pushing hard so I have to give it up to them. I knew it wouldn’t be easy but it’s great to win again – I got a 1-1 last year and to have another; I’m pleased for that. Let’s keep this ball rolling. I know it won’t be easy but we’ll do what we can.”

Lucas Coenen, 2nd and 2nd for 2nd overall in MXGP: “A good weekend but I was hoping for better in the second moto. I ran a bit wide at the start and then I made some mistakes and didn’t really find the flow. It was tricky on track. Positive and negatives today and I know what we have to work on. Another podium though and that’s a positive.”

Sacha Coenen, 1st and 2nd for 1st overall in MX2: “Very happy. Two good starts, and two solid motos after a crash on Saturday and we are getting back some of the consistency. We cannot complain! The goal is to keep going like this and keep at the front.” “Very happy. Two good starts, and two solid motos after a crash on Saturday and we are getting back some of the consistency. We cannot complain! The goal is to keep going like this and keep at the front.”

Simon Laengenfelder, 2nd and 3rd for 2nd overall in MX2: “We came here without the red plate and we leave quite a few points in front so we have to say it was a good weekend. It’s a pity about the mistake on the last lap when I cross-rutted. I couldn’t get the bike started fast enough to stay up front. Those mistakes happen sometimes. I was perhaps cruising a bit because of the last lap and wasn’t fully focused. I’ll have to try and make sure that doesn’t happen again. There are a lot of fast guys in this class and going for the championship…but I feel quite confident about what we are doing right now.”

Andrea Adamo, 11th and 9th for 10th overall in MX2: “The crash on Saturday compromised everything. I was in a bit of pain because Sacha’s wheel hit my back. It was the base of my problems today: I had bad starts and could not find my way up to the front group. I also had two crashes! It’s the way it is. The only positive thing was my speed when I could get going. A tough weekend but in 20 GPs we cannot always win or be on the podium. I tried the maximum and we still have nine races to go.”

Results MXGP Latvia 2025

1. Jeffrey Herlings (NED), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 1-1

2. Lucas Coenen (BEL), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 2-2

3. Romain Febvre (FRA), Kawasaki, 6-3

4. Glenn Coldenhoff (NED), Fantic, 3-7

5. Ruben Fernandez (ESP), Honda, 4-6

Standings MXGP 2025 after 11 of 20 rounds

1. Romain Febvre (FRA), Kawasaki, 530 points

2. Lucas Coenen (BEL), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 504

3. Glenn Coldenhoff (NED), Fantic, 362

4. Maxime Renaux (FRA), Yamaha, 347

5. Ruben Fernandez (ESP), Honda, 338

9. Jeffrey Herlings (NED), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 279

Results MX2 Latvia 2025

1. Sacha Coenen (BEL) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 1-2

2. Simon Laengenfelder (GER), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 2-3

3. Kay de Wolf (NED), Husqvarna, 8-1

4. Liam Everts (BEL) Husqvarna, 3-5

5. Thibault Benistant (FRA), Yamaha, 7-4

9. Andrea Adamo (ITA), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 11-9

Standings MX2 2025 after 11 of 20 rounds

1. Simon Laengenfelder (GER), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 515 points

2. Andrea Adamo (ITA), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 488

3. Kay de Wolf (NED), Husqvarna, 478

4. Liam Everts (BEL), Husqvarna 419

5. Sacha Coenen (BEL) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 389