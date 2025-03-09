RED BULL KTM’S TOM VIALLE RECLAIMS 250SX EAST RED PLATE IN INDIANAPOLIS

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s defending Eastern Division Champion Tom Vialle reclaimed the series red plate via a second-place finish at the first 250SX East/West Showdown race of season 2025 in Indianapolis. In 450SX, Chase Sexton earned valuable AMA Supercross Championship points with P3 in the premier class Main Event tonight.

Vialle recorded the fifth-fastest lap-time in combined qualifying onboard his KTM 250 SX-F FACTORY EDITION, meeting the 250SX West contenders on-track for the first time this year. His form remained consistent from there, racing to fourth in his Heat as he prepared for the Showdown Main Event.

A measured ride following a top-three start in the saw ever-consistent French standout Vialle take a well-earned P2 result in the Showdown on a highly-deteriorated track, with the result seeing the two-time MX2 World Champion climb into the lead in the 250SX East point-standings following four rounds.

Tom Vialle: “Overall, today was a pretty good day. I started slow in Tampa and Detroit, then Daytona was a good turning point last weekend – I got close to the win and then the same this weekend. I spent the Main Event behind Seth [Hammaker], and I was trying to catch him, but he was riding good. The track was very tricky tonight, so I am pretty happy with second and we’re right in the championship, which is where we want to be.”

450SX Class title-challenger Sexton posted the third quickest time in the afternoon’s qualifying sessions, dialing in his KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION on the rutted, technical Indianapolis layout.

In charging to a fast start in the second 450SX Heat, Sexton battled Red Bull KTM Factory Racing teammate Aaron Plessinger at the head of the field during the opening laps, before taking the lead and taking a commanding victory.

A top-three start in the Main Event saw the number 4 push the pace in the early laps, keeping the pressure on before a late-race mishap resulted in a third-place finish. With five podiums in nine races, Sexton sits P2 in the championship as the second half looms.

Chase Sexton: “Back on the podium and tonight was good early on, with the Heat Race win. In the Main, the line I was taking in the sand rollers just went away and I lost the front, which is pretty easy to do especially when you get down into that clay dirt. It took me four or five laps to get back into my groove, which I did, but by the time I did there were only two laps to go. It’s unfortunate, but it’s racing. Now we have a week off to regroup and come out in Birmingham strong. Typically, when I come back from the break in the Supercross season I tend to be better, so hopefully I can do that again and get some good momentum back on my side.”



Also equipped with the KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION, Plessinger took ninth in qualifying, before a holeshot in his Heat Race saw ‘The Cowboy’ eventually greet the checkered flag in fourth place.

Battling inside the top-five for the duration of the Main Event, Plessinger would fall while attempting a pass for fourth, before remounting and continuing an impressive charge, which earned the number 7 fifth place as the momentum towards his season continues to build.

Aaron Plessinger: “That was a really, really good ride – the bike’s feeling awesome and a fifth place on this type of night where I hit the ground, I cannot be mad at that. Especially with how the season has been going… it’s been a wild ride, but we are getting through it and getting better and better. Shoutout to Aldon Baker, we’re doing a lot of laps down at the Baker’s Factory, but it’s paying off, plus a big thanks to the whole team and everyone behind me.”

250SX West Class prospect Julien Beaumer returned to action in Indianapolis, nursing a shoulder injury sustained at the previous Western Division round. The Arizona native fought through the pain, powering his KTM 250 SX-F FACTORY EDITION to P7 finishes in both the combined qualifying times and in his Heat Race.

Come the Main Event, Beaumer salvaged an eighth-place result, which sees him retain second position in the 250SX West point standings, and he continues to remain in title contention leading into Seattle’s next round of the region at the end of this month.

Julien Beaumer: “I’m happy with my night in Indy. Obviously I came in a little bit down, I haven’t ridden since Arlington, so to get P8 in the Showdown was a good night of salvaging points. We’ll get back into therapy this week, get back to 100 percent, and back on the bike before Seattle.”

Next Race: March 22 – Birmingham, Alabama

Results 450SX Class – Indianapolis

1. Cooper Webb (Yamaha)

2. Justin Cooper (Yamaha)

3. Chase Sexton (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing)

4. Justin Barcia (GASGAS)

5. Aaron Plessinger (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing)

6. Malcolm Stewart (Husqvarna)

9. Justin Hill (KTM)

17. Kevin Moranz (KTM)

Standings 450SX Class 2025 after 9 of 17 rounds

1. Cooper Webb, 193 points

2. Chase Sexton, 178

3. Ken Roczen, 167

5. Malcolm Stewart, 140

7. Justin Barcia, 129

8. Justin Hill, 114

9. Aaron Plessinger, 105

Results 250SX East/West Showdown – Indianapolis

1. Seth Hammaker (Kawasaki)

2. Tom Vialle (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing)

3. Haiden Deegan (Yamaha)

4. RJ Hampshire (Husqvarna)

8. Julien Beaumer (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing)

16. Lux Turner (KTM)

Standings 250SX East Class 2025 after 4 of 10 rounds

1. Tom Vialle, 79 points

2. Max Anstie, 78

3. Seth Hammaker, 68

4. RJ Hampshire, 67

17. Gage Linville (KTM), 20

Standings 250SX West Class 2025 after 6 of 10 rounds

1. Haiden Deegan, 129 points

2. Julien Beaumer, 117

3. Cole Davies, 104

11. Lux Turner, 52

13. Ryder DiFrancesco (GASGAS), 35