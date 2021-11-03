Registration now Open for the 2022 Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup

All entrants will receive coaching and technical support, while Yamaha R3 machinery and a full riding package, including race leathers, gloves, boots, helmet, tyres and fuel, are provided at a low cost, with season entry fees of just Euro (€) 28,900. The overall champion will earn a place on the 2023 FIM Supersport 300 World Championship grid with a Yamaha bLU cRU supported team, providing they are over the minimum age of 16 years. Second in the standings will be offered a wildcard entry into the WorldSSP300 for the following season, as well as a 50 percent discount on their 2023 Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup registration, which will also be awarded to the rider who finishes third in the championship. But that’s not all. A number of riders from the 2022 Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup will be selected to attend the VR46 Yamaha Master Camp in Italy, where they be coached by the same team responsible for advising the VR46 Academy Riders, including Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP rider, Franco Morbidelli. Following the success of this year’s series, interest is expected to be high, and with only 30 grid slots available for the 2022 season early sign up is essential to avoid missing out on this exciting opportunity. Riders under the minimum age of 14 who were signed up to the Cup in 2021 will also receive special dispensation to compete in the second edition next year. Paolo Pavesio Director, Marketing & Motorsport, Yamaha Motor Europe “This first ever Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup exceeded all our expectations this season. While the protagonists may be young, what they lack in years they certainly make up for in skill and determination. The level of the competition this year has been incredible, with spectators treated to two thrilling races at every one of the six rounds and the championship only being decided in the final race of the season. Congratulations to Iker Garcia Abella on winning the series overall in a spectacular season finale. I look forward to seeing him race for Yamaha in WorldSSP300 next year. Congratulations also to every single one of the riders who contested the inaugural Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup this year and made it such a success. Now we are looking to build on this success by welcoming even more riders to the series in 2022. It was a truly multinational grid this year, but with the easing of international travel restrictions as the threat of Coronavirus diminishes, I am confident that we will see a lot more riders from outside of Europe join the fray in 2022.”