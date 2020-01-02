ROCKSTAR ENERGY HUSQVARNA FACTORY RACING 2020 OFF-ROAD TEAM ANNOUNCED

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing is pleased to announce its 2020 off-road race team featuring veterans Colton Haaker and Thad Duvall, as well as sophomore rider Trevor Bollinger and the team’s newest additions, Giacomo Redondi and Austin Walton for a solid five-rider lineup in off-road competition.

Looking to defend his 2019 AMA EnduroCross Championship, Haaker heads into the upcoming season full steam ahead as he wears the No. one plate once again aboard the FX 350. Additionally, the three-time AMA EnduroCross and three-time FIM SuperEnduro World Champion will compete aboard the TE 300i in select AMA Hard Enduro races in the U.S. as he vies for another set of titles in his fifth season with the team.

Thad Duvall makes his return to the team after a strong second place finish in the 2019 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series, where he secured four overall wins. Missing the last two rounds due to injury, DuVall is strong and prepared to contest this year’s titles aboard the FX 350 in both GNCC and the AMA National Enduro Championship.

Joining Duvall once again in the GNCC and National Enduro Series is Trevor Bollinger, who put forth a solid top-five GNCC performance in his first year aboard the FX 450. Bollinger will once again compete in the GNCC Series, as well as the National Enduro Series, where he looks to build upon his performance last season and go after race wins in 2020.

The team’s newest members are 2018 WORCS Pro Champion Giacomo Redondi and 2019 WORCS Pro 2 Champion Austin Walton, both competing once again in west coast competition. Redondi, an Italian rider, will compete in the WORCS and West Coast GP Series aboard the FX 450 where he has seen much success already in the pro class, while Walton makes the jump to the premier division this season where he is set to pilot the FX 450 alongside his teammate, Redondi.

Tim Weigand – Team Manager: “I am excited for what’s in store for the 2020 race season. The guys are hungry and have been putting in the work gearing up for the new season. We will have two new faces on the team this year with Giacomo Redondi and Austin Walton and as a team, we are ready to get the new year started.”