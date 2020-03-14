Season Postponed- Monster Energy AMA Supercross/FIM World Championship

Team Suzuki Press Office – March 13.

The next five rounds of the AMA/ FIM World Supercross Championship in America have been cancelled because of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

In a statement on the front of the official www.supercrosslive.com website today (March 13th), it was confirmed that along with this weekend’s Indianapolis Supercross, four more rounds – Detroit, Seattle, Denver and Foxborough – the latter due to take place on April 18th, have been pulled as the virus has been escalated to a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The statement issued reads:

Supercross Special Announcement

“Due to the increasing spread of COVID-19 and expanding restrictions on domestic and international travel, and in accordance with national state and local governments prohibiting large group gatherings, the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross, an FIM World Championship, season has been postponed until further notice.

The following Supercross events have been cancelled:

• March 14th in Indianapolis, IN at Lucas Oil Stadium.

• March 21st in Detroit, MI at Ford Field.

• March 28th in Seattle, WA at CenturyLink Field.

• April 4th in Denver, CO at Empower Field at Mile High.

*Includes Sunday Supercross Futures Cancellation.

• April 18th in Foxborough, MA at Gillette Stadium.

*Includes Sunday Supercross Futures Cancellation.