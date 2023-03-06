REGISTRATION OPENS FOR THE HUSQVARNA MOTORCYCLES SUPPORTED EUROPEAN JUNIOR E-MOTOCROSS SERIES

SECURE A PLACE ON THE START LINE OF THE PIONEERING E-MOTORSPORT SERIES

Husqvarna Motorcycles is excited to announce that registration for the 2023 European Junior e-Motocross Series is now officially open. With anticipation already building after the five-round calendar was announced just two weeks ago, riders, and their parents, are recommended to visit the official website today to secure one of the 40 places that are available.

Registration Form – European Junior e-Motocross Series

Returning for its third term, the European Junior e-Motocross Series offers all young racers an experience like no other. At the same time, the high capabilities of e-technology are demonstrated to a truly global audience via mxgp-tv.com and through the MXGP social media channels operated by Infront Moto Racing.

Kicking off at the MXGP of Spain on May 7, the four remaining rounds of the European Junior e-Motocross Series take place alongside three other stops on the FIM Motocross World Championship calendar. After visits to France and Germany, the five-round campaign culminates with a double-header, two-day event in the Czech Republic. The tried and tested racing format remains the same for 2023 with riders first completing a timed qualifying session to determine gate pick, followed by contesting two points-paying races.

To enter the European Junior e-Motocross Series, riders must hold a racing license from their national federation and enter a minimum of three rounds. All competitors on Husqvarna EE 5 machinery will receive a selection of Husqvarna Motorcycles merchandise and accessories and should the overall series winner be mounted on an EE 5, their prize will be an exclusive training day with Husqvarna Factory Racing.

As in previous years, the series is open to competitors aged 6-8 years old (age taken from January 1, 2023) and the parents/guardians of interested riders are encouraged to register today via the official website – www.junioremotocross.com – to avoid disappointment.

Calendar – 2023 European Junior e-Motocross Series

Round 1: 7 May MXGP of Spain – intu Xanadú – Arroyomolinos

Round 2: 21 May MXGP of France – Villars sous Ecot

Round 3: 11 June MXGP of Germany – Teutschenthal

Round 4: 15 July MXGP of Czech Republic – Loket

Round 5: 16 July MXGP of Czech Republic – Loket