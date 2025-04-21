SEXTON WIN HIGHLIGHTS RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING TRIPLE PODIUM IN EAST RUTHERFORD

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Chase Sexton put in a dominant performance during Round 14 of the 2025 AMA Supercross Championship, stretching out to a 15-second margin en route to his fifth victory of the season, while 450SX teammate Aaron Plessinger joined him on the podium in claiming a hard-fought third-place finish. In 250SX East, Tom Vialle raced to a P3 result, earning the team a triple podium for the weekend.

Sexton rode his KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION to the second-fastest 450SX qualifying time, navigating what was a technical MetLife Stadium layout complete with dual whoop sections and peaky rhythm lanes.

Continuing that momentum in his Heat Race, Sexton rocketed to the front of the field after a top-three start, assuming control of the race as the green flag flew. Comfortably heading the field, Sexton would claim P1 to carry winning form into the Main Event.

Launching to the all-important holeshot, the number 4 would post a wire-to-wire victory in what was a stellar ride, with Chase’s lead reaching as high as 18 seconds throughout the encounter. With the win, Sexton cut the championship points lead to single digits once more, as he sits nine points from the lead with three rounds remaining.

Chase Sexton: “I knew it was going to be a gnarly Main Event, but I felt really comfortable all day on my motorcycle. I didn’t change anything, and that’s when you know you’re in a good spot, but I think every week we’ve been building toward this. I feel connected with the bike at the moment and that Main Event for me was just about clicking off fast lap, after fast lap. We have three races left, we know what we have to do, and we just need to go out there and execute.”

Teammate Plessinger also found success in his 450SX Heat Race, surging to a third-place finish onboard his KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION after battling with the race leaders for the duration of the race, and would also carry strong form into the Main Event.

Embroiled in a three-rider fight for the final podium position in the Main Event, ‘The Cowboy’ stayed calm and aware of the tricky track conditions, with his measured ride earning him third place on the night. A fifth podium in the past seven races sees Plessinger now sixth in the point-standings.

Aaron Plessinger: “It was a barn-burner back there for the final spot on the podium! I was behind Justin [Barcia] for a long time, and just caught him on the track at the worst parts to try to make a pass. But anyway, this one was a tough one for me, it was probably the hardest track that I’ve raced all year, so I’m stoked to come out of here with a podium and happy with where my confidence levels are at this stage of the season.”

Defending 250SX East Class Champion Vialle opened his East Rutherford weekend by recording the third-fastest qualifying time equipped with the KTM 250 SX-F FACTORY EDITION, before racing to third in his Heat Race.

The Frenchman then posted a consistent performance during the Main Event, remaining focused on a deteriorating circuit to finish in P3 on the podium and remain in contention for the championship with two rounds to go in the eastern division.

Tom Vialle: “My start in the Main Event just wasn’t that good, I had to pass a few guys, and then I was behind RJ [Hampshire] pretty much the whole race, and both guys at the front were riding really good. I think for now the starts are really important, and I have to make it happen for these next two races as we are all pretty similar on pace.”

Next Race: April 26 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Results 450SX Class – East Rutherford

1. Chase Sexton (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing)

2. Cooper Webb (Yamaha)

3. Aaron Plessinger (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing)

6. Malcolm Stewart (Husqvarna)

10. Justin Hill (KTM)

18. Justin Barcia (GASGAS)

Standings 450SX Class 2025 after 14 of 17 rounds

1. Cooper Webb, 300 points

2. Chase Sexton, 291

3. Ken Roczen, 255

5. Malcolm Stewart, 220

6. Aaron Plessinger, 206

7. Justin Barcia, 185

8. Justin Hill, 161

Results 250SX East Class – East Rutherford

1. Seth Hammaker (Kawasaki)

2. RJ Hampshire (Husqvarna)

3. Tom Vialle (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing)

Standings 250SX East Class 2025 after 8 of 10 rounds

1. Seth Hammaker, 142

2. RJ Hampshire, 139

3. Tom Vialle, 135